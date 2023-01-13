CCSO investigate Friday morning hit-and-run; serious injuries reported

A hit-and-run involving serious injuries has closed one lane along Radio Road as authorities continue to investigate.

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office were on scene at Radio Road and San Marcos Boulevard, in Naples, the sheriff's office announced Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, authorities were dispatched at 6:24 a.m. and arrived at 7:02 a.m.

Shooter at large:Estero man faces charges after ditching weapon in New Year's shooting; shooter unknown

Arrested while playing bingo:Connecticut man, 24, arrested in Marco Island on warrants for vehicular manslaughter

At least one eastbound lane is remains closed. Authorities urge motorists to seek alternative route if possible. They also alert of potential delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: CCSO investigate hit-and-run, serious injuries reported