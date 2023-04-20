CCSO: Man accused of posting nude photos of 14-year-old girl online

A Coweta County man is facing several charges after he allegedly posted nude photos of a minor online.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation began on Apr.5 after deputies received a tip for an out-of-state investigator.

During the investigation, officials learned that Jorgan Duran Colindres reportedly chatted with a 14-year-old girl and asked her to send nude pictures of herself multiple times.

Investigators said the photos were then posted online.

According to Coweta officials, the victim’s family members were informed about the pictures and then told the police.

Several electronic devices were reportedly taken into evidence after investigators conducted a search warrant at Colindres’ home.

He was arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, child pornography, child sexual exploitation and the use of a communication facility in committing a felony.

With alleged evidence presented during the investigation, officials believe there may be more victims.

