CCSO: Man captured after 5-day crime spree that included kidnapping

Jun. 7—A man Cullman County Sheriff's Office officials say kidnapped a victim at gunpoint while on a 5-day crime spree, has been captured.

Jeffery Barton, 43, of Guinn, has been charged with burglary, vehicle theft of property 1st, robbery, and kidnapping.

"I am thankful we were able to arrest Barton without any citizens or deputies being injured," said Sheriff Matt Gentry in a statement. "I am also proud of the vigilance our deputies and investigators displayed over the last several days ultimately resulting in Barton's arrest, keeping our community and citizens safe."

Authorities say the investigation started Friday after deputies responded to a vehicle theft in the West Point area. Over the weekend and into Tuesday, officials say Barton "committed burglaries and thefts" in the West Point/Jones Chapel area.

Barton was apprehended on Tuesday after allegedly demanding a ride from a victim at gunpoint during a home burglary in the Jones Chapel community. Officials say deputies in the area located Barton and took him into custody. The victim was not injured according to the statement.

Barton is being held at the Cullman County Detention Center.