CCSO needs help to identify subject wanted for questioning in shoplifting incident

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community to help identify the pictured subject, wanted for questioning in reference to a shoplifting incident.

The crime occurred at Victoria’s Secrets located at 1910 Wells Rd. The incident took place at around 8 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2023.

The subject left the store in a black four-door Hyundai Elantra.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or know who the subject may be, please call detective Driggers at 904-591-2308 or 904-264-6512. You can also reach out by email as well at rdriggers@claysheriff.com.

You can remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information given in the tip leads to an arrest.

Callers can refer to the case number, 2023-004006 with any tips provided.

