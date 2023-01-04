CCSO releases details in New Year's early morning shooting that resulted in a car crash

A car crash moments after reports of a New Year's shooting at a Waffle House in Naples was the first step deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office needed to begin their investigation.

According to an incident report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, around 5:15 a.m. Sunday deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Waffle House in the 3800 block of Tollgate Drive. All involved had left the scene.

As authorities remained on scene, a deputy stopped to assist a crash against the guardrail on Collier Boulevard, near Rattlesnake Hammock Road, involving three motorists, one of them with a gunshot wound, the report indicates.

The crash happened about 3 miles from the shooting site, about a six-minute drive.

Deputies took the motorist with a gunshot wound to his abdomen to a local hospital.

The other two motorists received treatment for their injuries stemming from the crash. They didn't suffer gunshot wounds, the report indicates.

The sheriff's office hasn't arrested a suspect in the shooting.

