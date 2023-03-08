CCSO in search for missing juvenile

Mar. 8—MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing juvenile.

The CCSO took to Facebook Tuesday evening requesting the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Carlliyha Esther.

Esther has not been found as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Will Pierce, an investigator with the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office.

She is last known to be in the Colquitt County area around Ga. Highway 37 West about three miles from town Monday night. It is unknown if she left in a vehicle or on foot, according to the CCSO's Facebook post.

Her hair is possibly in cornrow braids under a short straight wig and she might be wearing a yellow shirt.

"We ask for anyone that has had any contact or any close relationship will the juvenile to please come forward with any information," Pierce said by phone Wednesday.

If you have information please contact 9-1-1 or the CCSO and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division at 229-616-7430.