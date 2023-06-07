CCSO seeks answers after human remains found March 2022 launch homicide investigation

Authorities announced Wednesday, June 7, 2023, they've identified human remains found more than a year ago in a wooded area and are now searching for those responsible. The Collier County Sheriff's Office said the remains have been identified as belonging to Sean Morgan, 47.

Two men discovered skeletal remains as they walked in the woods along the canal that runs behind the 5300 block of Myrtle Lane, in Naples, on March 30, 2022.

Detectives believe the remains had been in place for several months.

An autopsy by the Collier County Medical Examiner’s Office and a forensic anthropological examination by Florida Gulf Coast University determined homicide was the manner of death. They did not release the specific cause.

The sheriff's office said no one has been arrested.

Family members said Morgan, who police confirmed through DNA, had been homeless or lived in halfway houses since he moved to Florida in 2012. He had a learning disability and battled substance abuse.

The sheriff's office said Morgan was known to frequent the East Naples-Bayshore Drive area in Collier County, as well as the Fort Myers Beach area in Lee County.

The last time family members had contact with Morgan was in September 2021 a few days before his birthday, according to the sheriff's office. They requested a welfare check on Morgan after Hurricane Ian made landfall here Sept. 28, 2022, but he was never located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 252-9300 or to remain anonymous, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at (800) 780-8477.

Tipsters may also be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 if their tip leads to an arrest.

