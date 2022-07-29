CCSO seeks to identify man accused in raping teen on an afternoon walk

The Collier County Sheriff's Office continues to seek the public's help in identifying the suspect in a sexual assault case more than two weeks after a teen was assaulted.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help in identifying the suspect in a rape about three months after a teen was assaulted.

According to the report filed with CCSO, the 16-year-old victim was walking along an alley between Tropicana Boulevard and 47th Terrace Southwest in Naples on a late May afternoon.

The suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her and put his hand over her mouth, according to a Facebook post from the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

The victim’s next memory is waking up next to a tree with her pants down as she saw the suspect ride away on a bicycle, the post says.

The victim and her family reported the crime to the sheriff's office nearly two months later, on July 12.

Detectives with the sheriff's office have been working the case and deputies have been conducting enhanced patrols in the area.

The sheriff's office is asking community members who live or have businesses in the area to review video recordings they may have from that time frame.

The victim described the suspect as between 25 and 30; thin build; clean shaven; and no tattoos.

The suspect was wearing a red "New Era" hat with a flat brim, a black shirt and camouflage pants.

The bicycle's color remains unknown.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

