CCSO seeks motorist who struck K-9

Feb. 8—There is no evidence at this time the loss of a second K-9 dog killed in the line of duty was intentional, but investigators with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office would like to talk to the motorist involved to learn why the driver didn't stop at the scene after striking and killing the drug-detecting dog.

It took place shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday on Hwy. 70 N. near the intersection with Bent Tree Rd. near the Putnam County line

K-9 Deputy Josh Matthews and K-9 Deputy Shadow had just recently completed training and were completing their first week of service together. At end of shift Saturday, K-9 Deputy Shadow was in the process of being moved to an inside kennel when the young dog suddenly bolted from his partner, crossing Hwy 70 N and continuing north in the ditch parallel with the highway.

As a vehicle approached, the dog suddenly bolted across the highway and was struck by the oncoming motorist.

Matthews wrote in his report the dark-colored sedan made no attempt to slow prior to impact, or to stop once the K-9 was struck.

The impact left evidence at the scene as the motorist continued traveling north. K-9 Shadow was dead at the scene.

In a press release issued by the sheriff's office, Sheriff Casey Cox "expressed the department's deep regret at the lost of Deputy Shadow and conveyed gratitude for his unwavering service to our community."

Investigators are working to identify the vehicle and driver that left the scene of the crash.

The press release asks anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 931-484-6176.

In August 2017, Crossville Police Department's K-9 Cain was stabbed to death by a fleeing suspect off Genesis Rd.

The person charged in incident pleaded guilty a six-year on a sentencing agreement of several charges and was ordered to pay restitution to the CPD.