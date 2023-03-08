CCSO: Traffic stop leads to arrest of fentanyl trafficker

A Catawba County man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend.

According to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, deputies pulled over a car that had been reported as lost or stolen at the intersection of Highway 127 South and Zion Church Road.

Deputies searched the vehicle, where they found 11 grams of fentanyl, 121 grams of marijuana, two firearms, digital scales, and a small amount of money.

Jaterrian K’Tryus Jenkins, the driver, was arrested and charged with trafficking in opium, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Jenkins, 22 years old, received a $30,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Christian Dior Sifford,29, a passenger in the car and convicted felon; he was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Sifford was also served with two arrest warrants; he was given two $50,000 secured bonds, one for possession of a firearm and the other for his two outstanding warrants.

The sheriff’s office said that Sifford and Jenkins both had their first court appearances on Monday.

Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown praised his team for their hard work.

“Excellent work by our deputies in making these arrests. We’re working hard to get this lethal drug off our streets,” Brown said.

