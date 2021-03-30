CCSO: Warrants issued on wanted man

Mar. 30—A wanted man who evaded arrest by leading law enforcement on a chase last week before driving into the Red River has yet to be found, Cooke County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Michael "Shawn" Scullin said Monday, March 29.

Patrick Louis Rosenbaum, 31, is not only facing felony drug charges out of Arkansas as previously reported, but he is now facing evading and resisting arrest charges from the CCSO after warrants for his arrest were recently obtained. The evading charge is a felony and the resisting arrest, search or transport charge is a misdemeanor, Scullin said.

On Thursday, March 25, Rosenbaum fled from law enforcement after he was stopped by CCSO deputies at the Shell station at U.S. 82 and Farm-to-Market Road 371, according to a previous Register report. He was driving a four-door gray Nissan passenger vehicle.

Deputies discovered he was wanted on warrants in Arkansas and before Rosenbaum could be placed under arrest he drove off.

Rosenbaum took several Farm-to-Market roads, including FM 3092 and FM 902, as well as a couple of county roads before making his way back to U.S. 82 and traveling west to I-35.

Speeds through the city of Gainesville ranged from 40 to 50 mph and up to 90 mph as the pursuit approached I-35, according to law enforcement. Upon entering I-35, the suspect exceeded 100 mph at times, the Register previously reported.

While traveling north on I-35, the suspect took exit 504 before traveling into Oklahoma. He drove north on the service road down to the river before he drove off into the river, Sheriff Ray Sappington told the Register last week.

The last time Rosenbaum was reportedly seen was Friday morning, March 26, when he attempted to steal a kayak, according to Scullin.

Rosenbaum is a white man, 6 foot, two inches tall, weighing 195 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Rosenbaum was last seen wearing red and black clothing. Anyone who spots someone matching Rosenbaum's description is asked to call 911 immediately.