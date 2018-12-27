Is CCT Fortis Holdings Limited’s (HKG:138) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Clement Mak became the CEO of CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (HKG:138) in 1994. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Clement Mak’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, CCT Fortis Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$630m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$16m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at HK$15m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below HK$1.6b. The median CEO compensation in that group is HK$1.7m.

As you can see, Clement Mak is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean CCT Fortis Holdings Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at CCT Fortis Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is CCT Fortis Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, CCT Fortis Holdings Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 38% each year. In the last year, its revenue is down -16%.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO.

Has CCT Fortis Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 20% over three years, some CCT Fortis Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We examined the amount CCT Fortis Holdings Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently fast to impress us, over the last three years.

Arguably worse, investors are without a positive return for the last three years. This analysis suggests to us that the CEO is paid too generously! Shareholders may want to check for free if CCT Fortis Holdings insiders are buying or selling shares.

