CCTV images of Russian military equipment crossing Crimea border checkpoint

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble bounced off all-time lows on Thursday as the central bank announced FX interventions after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine, a move expected to trigger new harsh sanctions against Moscow. Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. For the first time since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, the central bank said it will support the rouble with foreign currency interventions to shore up financial stability.