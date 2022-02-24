CCTV images of Russian military equipment crossing Crimea border checkpoint

The Ukrainian Border Guard Committee releases CCTV images of Russian military equipment crossing a border checkpoint in Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, forcing residents to flee for their lives.

