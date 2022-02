Reuters

An Argentine bishop requested massages from young men studying to be priests and stored pornographic photos on his phone, witnesses testified on Tuesday on the second day of the cleric's trial for sex abuse. Gustavo Zanchetta, the former bishop of Oran in the northern province of Salta, has been accused of sexually abusing seminarians, as well as abuse of power and financial mismanagement. He denied the accusations on Monday, arguing he had "a good and healthy relationship" with all seminarians and that his accusers seek revenge.