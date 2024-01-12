CCTV shows police entering Ecuador stormed TV studio

STORY: Gunmen stormed the public broadcaster’s studio on Tuesday afternoon, carrying long-range guns, grenades and dynamite, part of a wave of violence that has prompted President Daniel Noboa to name 22 gangs as terrorist organizations to be targeted by the military.

The gunmen said several times they were part of La Firma, a gang associated with larger crime group Los Choneros, one of the gangs named as a terrorist organization by Noboa.

The apparent escape of Los Choneros leader Adolfo Macias from prison over the weekend contributed to Noboa's declaration of a state of emergency on Monday (January 8).