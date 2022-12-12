CCU backup quarterback arrested on an assault charge. He denies being at the party.

A Coastal Carolina University football player has been charged with assault after he reportedly made unwanted advances toward a woman at a party and proceeded to throw her on the sidewalk when she refused him, according to police records.

Bryce Carpenter, 23, was arrested on Dec. 11 and released later that day, according to online booking records. Carpenter is classified as a super senior and graduated with his marketing degree in 2021, according to his athlete biography on the school’s website. He is listed as a quarterback on the football team.

A message seeking information about Carpenter’s status on the team was not immediately returned Monday afternoon by Kevin Davis, an associate athletic director for CCU’s football program.

The victim did have minor scratches and a hematoma because of the incident, according to an incident report.

But Carpenter maintained that he doesn’t go to parties and was at home during the time of the alleged incident, police said in the report.

She told police she was at a party when the defendant kept trying to touch her butt and kiss her in a garage on Fairway Lane in Conway, the report states.

It states witnesses pulled Carpenter away from her. But, at some point, they came in contact again when she attempted to confront him about his actions while he was sitting on the curb, according to the report. That’s when he tried pursuing her again.

This time Carpenter was successful in grabbing her, according to the victim’s statement to police. She pushed him away, but he then picked her up and threw her down on the concrete before falling on her, police recalled in the report.