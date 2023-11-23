CCWTX needs help stocking the Holiday Store

Nov. 22—Each year, the Crisis Center of West Texas' conference room undergoes a very special and festive transformation: tables and chairs are swapped for gifts and goodies to create a safe and accessible holiday 'shopping' experience for survivors.

The holiday store, filled with donations from individuals and organizations, empowers clients to choose items for themselves and their children, ensuring every parent has the option to give their children a gift.

To ensure the holiday store is stocked and Santa's sleigh is full before his visit to Louise Wood Angel House on December 14, gifts should be delivered on or before Dec. 8. Donations are welcome and appreciated all season long, but with hundreds of survivors seeking support each season, the holidays start early at CCWTX.

Top requested items:

— Gifts for teens

— Small household appliances

— Sports equipment

— Cosmetics and styling tools

— Linens, home furnishings, and decor

Donated items can be dropped off during business hours (Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m.-noon) at 910-B S. Grant Ave. in Odessa. To deliver outside of business hours or for questions about donations, please call 432-333-2527. For client and staff safety, do not deliver donations directly to Louise Wood Angel House.