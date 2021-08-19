CD&R Gets Morrison Board Backing for Sweetened $9.5 Billion Bid

Deirdre Hipwell
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its offer for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc to 7 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) in a bid to outmaneuver Fortress Group in the battle for Britain’s fourth-largest grocer.

The U.S. private equity group offered to pay 285 pence a share for the Bradford, U.K.-based grocer, according to a statement on Thursday evening, on the eve of a “put up or shut up” deadline. This follows the 272 pence-a-share offer from the Fortress-led consortium and CD&R’s prior offer of 230 pence, which was rejected by Morrison in June.

After weeks of speculation as to whether it would up its offer, CD&R also pledged to support Morrison’s existing management team, its relationships with suppliers and its terms on employee pay and pensions. The private equity firm further promised not to carry out material sales and leasebacks of the grocer’s extensive real estate portfolio. This largely matches similar commitments made by the rival Fortress consortium.

Directors at Morrison have unanimously withdrawn their recommendation for the Fortress bid and are now backing the offer from CD&R.

“CD&R is widely recognized for being a trusted partner to the management teams of the businesses in which it invests and for providing ongoing support to help them innovate, develop, and grow their operations,” the company said.

In a statement issued in response, Fortress said it is considering its options and that shareholders in Morrison should “take no action.”

Buyout firms are vying for the British grocer in part because of its valuable real estate portfolio -- it owns about 90% of its almost 500 stores as well as some manufacturing facilities. The business, led by Chief Executive Officer David Potts, also generates large amounts of cash, has low underlying debt and a large pension surplus. Morrison and rival supermarkets have benefited from improved online and store sales after lockdowns triggered a surge in grocery spending and changed shopping habits.

Tesco Connections

Among those leading CD&R’s bid is former Tesco Plc CEO Terry Leahy, who worked with Potts at Britain’s largest supermarket operator. Potts left Tesco, where he spent most of his working life, after he failed to get the top job when Leahy resigned. Many of Morrison’s top management team are also ex-employees of Tesco and worked under Leahy when he was aggressively expanding into the U.S. and Asia.

The improved offer from CD&R could be welcome news for Morrison’s shareholders, some of whom, including the largest investor Silchester International, have been vocal about wanting a fair value price for the grocer.

There’s also the prospect of an even more intense bidding war if the Fortress bidding group comes back with an ever higher offer for Morrison. That group includes the billionaire Koch family, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

(Updates with additional details throughout and Fortress statement in sixth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CD&R Readies Latest Salvo in $9 Billion Morrison Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- Buyout firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice is putting the finishing touches on a higher offer for British grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc as it ratchets up a bidding war with Fortress Investment Group, people with knowledge of the matter said. CD&R is aiming to submit a revised bid as soon as Thursday that will top its earlier proposal of 230 pence per share, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. To stay competitive, CD&R will nee

  • China Stocks in U.S. Resume Slide After Brutal Rout in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. endured another day of selling after policymakers in China unleashed a fresh round of proposed regulations.American depositary receipts for technology giants including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. both tumbled more than 6% each on Thursday. This comes after a painful day of trading for Chinese tech firms listed in Asia, which saw the Hang Seng Tech Index briefly fall to the lowest level since its inception in July 2020 and

  • Amazon rolls out India's first celebrity voice on Alexa with Amitabh Bachchan

    Amazon has rolled out India’s first celebrity voice feature on Alexa with the nation’s biggest movie star Amitabh Bachchan as the company makes a push to lure more users in the world’s second-most populated nation. The company, which rolled out the voice of Samuel L. Jackson on Alexa in the U.S. in 2019, said users in India can add the Bollywood legend’s voice to their Echo devices or Amazon shopping app for an introductory price of 149 Indian rupees ($2) for the first year.

  • Scammers selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards online

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman reports details on vaccination fraud.

  • SoFi Sued by SEC Over Conflicts in Proprietary ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal securities regulators sued robo-adviser SoFi Wealth for failing to disclose conflicts of interests when the money manager transfered client assets from third-party exchange-traded funds into two new investment vehicles sponsored by its parent company.The San Francisco-based fund manager transferred the assets of about 20,000 clients in April 2019 without informing them the company preferred its ETFs over competitors and used the assets to help market and add liquidity to t

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Plug Power (PLUG) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Plug Power (PLUG) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Dogecoin May Not Make You a Millionaire, but This Investment Can

    The last several months have been a rollercoaster for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), with its price increasing more than 5,500% since the beginning of the year. Investments like Dogecoin can be tempting because of their explosive price increases. It's more challenging than it may seem to make a lot of money with this investment, but fortunately, there's another way to become a millionaire investor.

  • 29 Stocks That Every Retiree Should Own

    It's hard to imagine that there's an investor in America -- particularly one nearing retirement age -- who didn't rethink their strategy between the outbreak of the virus and today. A lot has changed...

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Options Trader Takes Massive Position In Virgin Galactic Stock: Where Is It Headed?

    On Aug. 12, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Investments dumped $300 million worth of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPCE) stock. The billionaire said the proceeds from the sale would go toward helping his other businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The day prior to Branson selling 10,416,000 shares of his space tourism company, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded the stock from Equal-weight to Underweight and gave a $25 price target. Although Unity23 is expected to fly t

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.

  • The Stock Market Is Dropping Again. What’s Behind Its Worst Slump Since July.

    S&P 500 futures have declined 0.6% Thursday morning, indicating an opening loss of around 28 points, or 0.6%, for the index. If the losses hold, it would be the S&P 500’s third consecutive drop, the index’s longest losing streak since the three-day losing streak that ended on July 19.

  • World’s Three Largest Auto Makers Face New Production Cuts. Other Stocks Are Falling.

    Shares of Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, and Ford Motor tumbled Thursday amid reports that the global semiconductor shortage has created new bottlenecks.

  • This E-Commerce Stock Just Outgrew Amazon, Etsy, and Wayfair

    Amazon, for example, fell nearly 8% on its earnings report after the company missed revenue estimates with growth slowing from 44% in the first quarter to 27% in the second quarter. At Etsy, which fell 10% on its second-quarter earnings report, the drop-off was even steeper as the artisan-based online marketplace posted revenue growth of 23% compared to growth of 132% in the first quarter. CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), which was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts before the company was overhauled under CEO Lev Peker, posted 32% revenue growth in its second quarter to $157.5 million, which was well ahead of estimates at $133.4 million.

  • Why Did the Stock Market Just Take a Late-Day Dive?

    The stock market remained relatively flat during much of the day on Wednesday. However, significant movements in long-term Treasury bond yields led some committee members to conclude that market participants don't necessarily believe that price stability is a given.