CDC acknowledges a likely link between COVID-19 vaccines and heart inflammation for young men, but says it's 'extremely rare' and the Delta variant is a bigger threat

Hilary Brueck
·4 min read
a teenager gets jabbed with a covid-19 vaccine
Simon Huizar, 13, receives a first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

  • Myocarditis, a heart inflammation, has affected 0.004% of men aged 12-29 after their second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • CDC advisors met Wednesday and acknowledged a likely link between COVID-19 vaccination and myocarditis in young men.

  • But myocarditis risk from COVID-19 is much higher, especially with the Delta variant in play.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The nation's top doctors and nurses are near unanimous in their agreement that the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the US are both effective and safe - even for young teenage boys who may, in rare cases, experience a type of heart inflammation called myocarditis, prompting chest pain after vaccination.

On Wednesday, an advisory group of experts independent to the CDC spent hours discussing and dissecting data on reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart swelling) in people under 29 years old who've been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the US.

The rate of such reports, while tiny, has been highest among young men, after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna's mRNA vaccines. 434 cases of myocarditis have been documented in males from 12-29 years of age, in the 21 days after their second shot. That's a rate of about 0.004%, among more than 10 million vaccinated in that same age group nationwide.

But there's also a link between COVID-19 infections and myocarditis, and it's younger men who face the higher risk of death from COVID-19, according to data the advisory group reviewed.

At the end of the discussion, the CDC, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and 15 more public health organizations released a joint statement, that said: "The facts are clear: this is an extremely rare side effect, and only an exceedingly small number of people will experience it after vaccination."

graph showing increased risk of death in young men compared to young women with covid
CDC ACIP

A rare event that resolves quickly

Malikai McPherson, 16, gets a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.
A nurse gives Malikai McPherson, 16, a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at Health First Medical Centre in Florida. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Even for these young men "this is still a rare event," the CDC's Dr. Tom Shimabukuro from the COVID-19 vaccine safety team said at the meeting, stressing that their cases typically resolve quickly.

"Most cases are mild, and individuals recover often on their own or with minimal treatment," the joint statement also read. "In addition, we know that myocarditis and pericarditis are much more common if you get COVID-19, and the risks to the heart from COVID-19 infection can be more severe."

Dr. Eliot Peyster, a cardiologist at the University of Pennsylvania, previously told Insider that the incidence of myocarditis from a vaccine is about "100 times lower than the incidence when you actually get [a COVID-19] infection."

The advisory group weighed the risks and benefits of vaccination to young men, and determined that benefits of vaccination clearly outweigh risks, even for males from 12-17 years old.

While there could be an additional 56 to 69 cases of myocarditis in this group, the advisors looked at forecast data that found vaccines could prevent 5,700 additional COVID-19 cases, 215 hospitalizations, 71 ICU admissions, and two deaths over 120 days.

What to do about second doses

The only group the CDC advised some caution for in administering second doses was young men who've had myocarditis after their first vaccine dose. They may want to defer a second dose, or discuss the situation with their doctor first.

For everyone else, medical professionals are stressing now's the time to get vaccinated.

The Delta variant, now responsible for more than 20% of sequenced cases in the US, is spreading much slicker and faster than other versions of the coronavirus have.

teenagers wait and play games after getting COVID-19 shots
David Morales, 15, (L) and brother Daniel Morales, 14, (R) play games on their phones in a waiting area after receiving a first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

"With the troubling Delta variant increasingly circulating, and more readily impacting younger people, the risks of being unvaccinated are far greater than any rare side effects from the vaccines," the joint statement continued.

"If you get COVID-19, you could get severely ill and be hospitalized or even die. Even if your infection is mild, you or your child could face long-term symptoms following COVID-19 infection such as neurological problems or diminished lung function."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boy injured on Branson roller coaster might lose his legs, grandmother says

    It took the Branson fire department about 1 1/2 hours to rescue him, she said.

  • Common Meds Linked to Higher Dementia Risk

    Could the drug you take for insomnia, depression or bladder problems put you at greater risk for mental decline, or even dementia?

  • The Workout and Diet I Used to Build Muscle and Get Ripped at 63

    "Small successes add up. One more rep can make a big difference."

  • Colo. newborn requires 13 stitches on face after being cut during emergency C-section

    A couple in Denver, Colorado was traumatized when the birth of their newborn required an emergency cesarean section, resulting in a cut to the baby’s face that required 13 stitches. Damarqus Williams said the injury to his newborn daughter’s face is “upsetting” because “she’s not comfortable,” according to local Denver station KDVR. Kyanni Williams was supposed to be delivered via natural birth at Denver Health in mid-June.

  • South African 10 babies story not true, inquiry finds

    Gosiame Sithole was not recently pregnant and is receiving psychological support, officials say.

  • You're Vaccinated for COVID-19, and You Just Tested Positive. Now What?

    Like millions of Americans, Kevin was vaccinated against COVID-19 in March to protect himself. But the Tuesday after visiting bars with friends over a rainy Memorial Day weekend in Provincetown, Massachusetts, he had a running nose and some congestion. “I thought it was typical springtime allergies in New England,” said Kevin, 42, who spoke on the condition that his last name not be used. The symptoms worsened to headaches, body aches and sleepless nights. His doctor told him that it might be th

  • Her Mother Died of COVID—but That Won’t Convince Her to Get Vaccinated

    Courtesy Molly HartThe daughter of an unvaccinated county employee in Florida who died after COVID-19 swept through the government office building where she worked says she and her family are steadfast in refusing their shots, even though their mother’s inoculated coworkers did not get sick at all.“No one in my family will be getting the vaccine,” Molly Hart told The Daily Beast.Hart’s mom, 58-year-old Mary Knight, passed away last week from complications related to COVID-19, Manatee County auth

  • How to Exercise for Better Brain Health, According to Experts

    Research shows that regular exercise can reduce your risk for cognitive decline, Alzheimer's disease and more. Here's the best way to get your blood pumping, according to brain health experts.

  • Angelina Jolie Reveals Issues With Daughter's Post-Surgery Care Due to Her Race

    Angelina Jolie opens up about her daughter, Zahara’s, recent surgery in a an article for ‘Time’ magazine. The ‘Maleficent’ star shares Zahara with her ex, Brad Pitt, and in the article, Angie says their 16-year-old faced post-surgery struggles due to her race.

  • Snake Bite Lands 5-Year-Old in the Hospital, and Now Mom is Warning Other Parents

    The good news? The little girl will be OK. But her mom is using the terrifying ordeal as a teaching moment for other parents.

  • Even Doctors Won’t Take Putin’s Vaccine as COVID-19 Rages in Russia

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastMOSCOW—After the Kremlin had all but declared victory against the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia—many across the country now believe they’re back to square one.This month, a raging new wave hit Russia’s big cities. Hospitals quickly turned into “red zones” for infected patients, scientists say they are expecting more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases a day by the end of June, and all the while, Russian people remain hesitant to take the government at i

  • Considering a string face-lift? You may want to think twice

    Q. All of my friends have had string face-lifts. They’re convincing me I should do it. Would you recommend it?

  • How to Deal With Depersonalization Disorder and Come Back to Your Reality

    Experts explain what causes it, what the symptoms are, and how to treat it.

  • Parents speak out as RSV cases spike in the US post-COVID-19 pandemic

    When Charlie and Makayla Hardin's infant son Moxxon began to experience symptoms like a runny nose and cough, they thought he had a typical cold. The Hardins, of Amarillo, Texas, did not expect Moxxon, the youngest of their four children, to be diagnosed with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), a respiratory virus that could be dangerous to young children, cases of which typically spike in the United States in the fall and winter, during flu season. "While we were in the hospital, I talked with a few friends of mine who have kids around the same ages as our kids, and they told me that their pediatricians had all told them that there’s a ton of RSV cases going around," said Charlie Hardin, noting that he and his wife wished they had known earlier so Moxxon could have potentially been diagnosed faster.

  • UPDATE 3-FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it plans to move quickly to add a warning about rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults to fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory groups, meeting to discuss reported cases of the heart condition after vaccination, found the inflammation in adolescents and young adults is likely linked to the vaccines, but that the benefits of the shots appeared to clearly outweigh the risk.

  • 10 Ways to Increase Estrogen Naturally

    What to eat and do.

  • Covid antibody rates more than 50 per cent higher than roadmap predictions

    Antibody rates are now more than 50 per cent higher than epidemiologists predicted they would be when they published models which informed the Covid roadmap. In February, Imperial College warned that only 44.6 per cent of the population would be protected by the original lockdown release day of June 21. But the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that eight in 10 people over the age of 16 now have antibodies to Covid. For the whole population, including children, ne

  • This One Surprisingly-Common Condition Can Make Heart Disease Worse, a New Study Proves

    Sleep apnea affects over 22 million Americans, many of whom go undiagnosed. Read more about what this new research means for those with heart disease.

  • Why officials are particularly concerned about unvaccinated population in the South

    Although national coronavirus metrics have been declining rapidly, infections in areas with low vaccination rates persist -- a particularly worrisome trend, experts say, as new, and more transmissible variants emerge. Health experts have been emphatic in their message that the best way to curtail the spread of the highly infectious, and potentially more dangerous, delta variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now classifies as a "variant of concern," is to get fully vaccinated. A recent ABC News analysis of county-level data from the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services found that per capita, hospitalization rates are twice as high in counties with the lowest rates of fully vaccinated residents, than in counties with the highest rates of fully vaccinated residents.

  • Jeopardy! apologized for using a slur to describe a medical condition that affects young women

    On Monday, Jeopardy! used an outdated term to describe Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, a condition that affects blood flow.