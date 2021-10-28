The CDC added people with mood disorders to a list of high-risk individuals eligible for booster shots

A healthcare worker holding a syringe of COVID-19 vaccine. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

The CDC now says mood disorders put people at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection.

The determination allows people with the diagnoses to be eligible for COVID-19 booster shots.

A recent analysis found a link between mood disorders and risk of severe and fatal COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added mood disorders to a list of conditions that would put people at higher risk for severe symptoms of COVID-19, The Washington Post reported.

The addition of "mood disorders, including depression, and schizophrenia spectrum disorders," which was made earlier this month, allows those with mental illness to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

"This is a population that is really, really at risk due to the way that COVID-19 interacts with the diagnoses," Lisa Dailey, the executive director of the Treatment Advocacy Center, told The Post. "Until the CDC put this group of disorders on their list, they would not have known that."

A meta-analysis published this month found a link between mood disorders and the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death.

"Taken together, we've got reasons to be hypervigilant for people who have depression," Roger McIntyre, who was one of the researchers on the study, told The Post. "They've got to get in front of the queue to get their vaccines."

