CDC advisers to review data on wider use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta
(Reuters) - A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel will meet on Friday to discuss expanding the eligibility for booster doses of Pfizer and partner BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, currently allowed for select groups of people.

Earlier this month, Pfizer had requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster doses of the vaccine in all adults, presenting recent data showing the shot would help prevent disease across ages.

The company's third dose has been authorized for immunocompromised individuals, people aged 65 and above, all those at high risk of severe disease, and people who are regularly exposed to the virus.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration in August announced plans to roll out booster doses for all adults in September.

The CDC sets U.S. adult and childhood immunization schedules based on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

