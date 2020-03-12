CDC advises Americans to avoid 'nonessential' Europe trips. State Department urges no foreign travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its strongest travel warning late Wednesday, urging Americans to avoid all "nonessential travel" to Europe. Shortly before the CDC issued its level 3 warning, President Trump had announced a presidential proclamation barring most foreign nationals who had recently been in Europe from entering the U.S. Like Trump's proclamation, the CDC warning did not cover the United Kingdom or Ireland, both of which also have coronavirus outbreaks. The CDC had previously issued similar warnings for China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

The State Department went a step further Wednesday night, issuing a level 3 (of four) global health advisory urging Americans to "reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact" of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Separately, the Pentagon suspended travel to several coronavirus-hit countries for 60 days, affecting all service members, employees ,and their families.

