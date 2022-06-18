CDC advisors endorse COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 on a production line at a manufacturing facility in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via Associated Press)

U.S. health advisors on Saturday recommended COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots.

The advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously decided that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer should be given to children as young as 6 months.

A final signoff is expected later in the day from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

While the Food and Drug Administration OKs vaccines, it's the CDC that decides who should get them.

The government has been gearing up for the start of the shots early next week, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.

Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but it remains to be seen how many will ultimately get the vaccines. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have done so since vaccination opened up to them last November.

