CDC advisory committee recommends Pfizer's booster shot for certain adults

Laura Ramirez-Feldman
·Reporter/Producer
·2 min read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine expert panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), on Thursday voted to endorse COVID-19 booster shots for a wide range of individuals, including adults 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and people 50-64 with underlying health conditions. The panel reached its decision just one day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots for Americans 65 and older and those at high risk who had received the Pfizer vaccine.

People with underlying health conditions might include patients with cancer, stroke, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, diabetes, heart conditions or obesity, as well as pregnant women and smokers, the CDC’s Dr. Kathleen Dooling told the meeting.

The recommendation is that the Pfizer booster shot should be administered at least six months after the primary series, under the FDA’s emergency use authorization.

According to CDC estimates, there are roughly 53 million Americans aged 65 and older, and as many as 100 million people are estimated to have medical conditions that put them at increased risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19. This means a significant number of Americans would be covered.

Also on the table Thursday was a vote to approve the booster jabs for people at high risk of disease due to occupational exposure, a recommendation approved by the FDA Wednesday. This would include health care workers, teachers and other frontline workers.

However, the CDC’s ACIP rejected the FDA’s advice, with many members arguing that the primary series of the vaccines continue to offer robust protection to these individuals and there was not enough data yet to approve the extra dose for this group.

It is likely that the advisory committee will meet again soon to consider boosters for this and other groups. ACIP Chair Grace Lee said it is important to keep in mind that these are interim recommendations that could change in the near future as more data becomes available.

“Decisions we are going to make are for today and today only,” Lee said.

Thursday’s recommendations are only for those who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is nearly 100 million people in the United States.

The decision leaves the millions of people who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines looking for clarity.

But according to White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, the data needed to determine booster shots for the two other U.S. vaccines is just weeks away from being released.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will have to sign off on ACIP’s recommendations. The agency’s director is not bound by the panel’s recommendation but will take the vote into consideration and usually follows the guidance. The booster shots may be given immediately after the CDC director gives final approval.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • According to Health Officials, This Is When You Should Get the COVID-19 Booster Shot

    According to a statement by the acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, on Sept. 22, those in the United States who have already received the Pfizer vaccine will be able to receive a COVID-19 booster shot if they belong to specific at-risk populations.

  • UPDATE 4-U.S. FDA clears Pfizer COVID-19 booster for older and at-risk Americans

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older, all people at high risk of severe disease, and others who are regularly exposed to the virus. The decision paves the way for a quick rollout of the booster shots as soon as this week for millions of people who had their second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago. The change to the vaccine's emergency use authorization will allow boosters for groups such as health-care workers, teachers and day care staff, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons, FDA acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

  • Can you get Pfizer booster shot if you got Moderna or J&J COVID vaccine? What to know

    A CDC advisory committee voted Thursday to recommend a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups.

  • CDC advisory panel votes to recommend Pfizer/BioNTech boosters for certain segments of population

    A CDC advisory panel voted Thursday to recommend COVID-19 boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for a broad population of U.S. residents.

  • U.S. FDA clears Pfizer COVID-19 booster for older and at-risk Americans

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older, all people at high risk of severe disease, and others who are regularly exposed to the virus. The decision paves the way for a quick rollout of the booster shots as soon as this week for millions of people who had their second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago. The change to the vaccine's emergency use authorization will allow boosters for groups such as health-care workers, teachers and day care staff, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons, FDA acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

  • Students struggle to catch up from learning loss as classrooms reopen

    ABC News’ WIll Carr reports on students playing catch-up in school, who has been most impacted by remote learning and how one school district is trying to bring students back to classrooms.

  • Instagrammer details explosive argument between Petito, Laundrie

    Nina Angelo says she witnessed Brian Laundrie screaming and Gabby Petito was in tears and apologizing during the incident.

  • Florida won't force students to quarantine after COVID exposure

    Governor Ron DeSantis' latest order changes the rules on student quarantines and takes a jab at legal challenges over school mask requirements.

  • Moderna chief executive says he thinks the pandemic could be over by next year

    Moderna Inc Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel reportedly thinks the coronavirus pandemic could be over in a year as vaccine production increases to ensures global supplies.

  • CDC advisory panel voted against giving workers with a higher risk of getting COVID-19 a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot, after FDA authorized it

    On Thursday, an independent group of medical advisors to the Centers for Disease Control split with the FDA and voted 9-6 against boosters for adults with higher risk due to work.

  • L.A. teachers to receive 5% raise, pandemic-related bonuses under tentative agreement

    The new agreement also approves a policy that allows quarantined students to receive live instruction.

  • Milley: US should explore more military talks with Russia

    The U.S. should explore ways to expand its military contacts with the Russians, potentially to include allowing observers from each country to watch the other's combat exercises, in a broad effort to increase transparency and reduce the risk of conflict, the top U.S. military officer said Thursday. Speaking to two reporters traveling with him back to the U.S., Milley said that military contacts between the two great powers are currently largely limited to senior leaders such as the defense secretary, the chairman and the supreme allied commander for Europe.

  • Federal Government Prepares for a Shutdown

    With lawmakers still wrangling over how to fund the government when the new fiscal year begins on October 1, the Biden administration instructed federal agencies on Thursday to begin preparing for a possible shutdown after September 30. A spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget said the move is being made as a precaution. “We fully expect Congress to work in a bipartisan fashion to keep our government open,” OMB’s Abdullah Hasan said. “In the meantime, prudent management requires th

  • KU Jayhawks men’s basketball wraps up Self’s Boot Camp early. Also, injury updates

    Remy Martin is out with an ankle sprain, while Kyle Cuffe had arthroscopic knee surgery last week, Bill Self said in providing an injury update to The Star.

  • Woman found with fake ‘Maderna’ vaccine card wanted in Hawaii after missing zoom hearing

    Woman with falsified credential was first apprehended at a Southwest Airlines counter at Honolulu Airport

  • 'Maderna' tourist wanted after skipping Hawaii Zoom hearing

    A Hawaii judge issued a bench warrant for an Illinois woman after she failed to appear for a virtual court hearing Wednesday following her arrest for an alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled Moderna as “Maderna.” Judge Karin Holma said she would issue a $500 warrant for the 24-year-old woman's arrest during a hearing on the case held via Zoom. Deputy Hawaii Attorney General Kory Young said he was requesting the warrant even though the scheduled proceeding was a status hearing.

  • U.S. appeals court erases ruling allowing gun sales to people under 21

    A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday threw out its recent decision that a federal prohibition on firearms dealers selling guns to young adults under 21 was unconstitutional, deciding the case was now moot because both plaintiffs have reached that age. A panel of the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had issued the 2-1 ruling on July 13, authored by Circuit Judge Julius Richardson. Richardson also said the public and legal community will benefit because "the exchange of ideas between the panel and dissent will remain available as a persuasive source."

  • Record high of 1,457 new COVID cases reported in Singapore; 3 more deaths

    The MOH on 22 Sept confirmed a record-high of 1,457 new COVID cases in Singapore – taking the country's total case count to 81,356 – and three more deaths due to the disease.

  • Jan. 6 investigation accelerates as it turns toward Trump

    The House panel probing the Capitol attack is readying a wave of subpoenas and already getting results from its document requests.

  • Software Firm Freshworks Jumps 32% After $1 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Freshworks Inc. rose 32% after raising $1 billion in an initial public offering priced above a marketed range.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingShares of the software