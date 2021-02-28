CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

FILE PHOTO: Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken
Carl O'Donnell
·1 min read

By Carl O'Donnell

(Reuters) - A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has played a major role in guiding states on how to allocate scarce doses, though states themselves have the final say in how they allocate shots.

For previous COVID vaccines, the CDC panel discussed clinical considerations for patients including pregnant women and people with severe allergies, who were not studied in clinical trials.

A panel vote is scheduled for after 3 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), and the CDC's director is expected to approve the recommendations by the panel.

State and local public health authorities will use Food and Drug Administration and CDC guidance as they administer the first roughly 4 million doses that the federal government, through distribution partner McKesson Corp, plans to ship Sunday night or Monday morning.

J&J's shot will be the only one-dose COVID vaccine available in the United States. It is also the easiest to ship and store, as it can be kept in a refrigerator rather than a freezer.

J&J expects to ship more than 20 million doses by March and 100 million by mid-year, enough to vaccinate nearly a third of Americans.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany limits travel from French region over virus variant

    Germany announced Sunday that travelers from France’s northeastern Moselle region will face additional restrictions because of the high rate of variant coronavirus cases there. Germany's disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, said it would add Moselle to the list of “variant of concern” areas that already includes countries such as the Czech Republic, Portugal and the United Kingdom. Travelers from those areas must produce a recent negative coronavirus test before entering Germany.

  • 'How many dead bodies?' asked Myanmar protester killed on bloodiest day

    He was among the first shot dead in Myanmar's biggest city of Yangon on Sunday, the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup prompted daily protests against the junta and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The United Nations Human Rights Office said at least 18 people had been killed and 30 wounded on Sunday, bringing the total number of protesters killed since the coup to at least 21.

  • CDC shares distribution and messaging advice on J&J vaccine

    On Friday, an FDA panel voted unanimously to clear the way for an emergency use authorization for the J&J vaccine.

  • White House urges businesses to promote vaccine

    The administration is asking the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers, and Business Roundtable for their help.

  • U.S. pledges to investigate, as attacks on Asian Americans increase

    The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it would investigate the rising tide of hate crimes in America, as Asian Americans have experienced a growing number of racially motivated attacks since former President Donald Trump began referring to COVID-19 as a "China virus." “The United States is currently facing unprecedented challenges, some of which are fueling increased bigotry and hatred," said Pamela Karlan, the principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division.

  • ‘You Are a Monster’: N.Y. Politicians React after Second Harassment Claim against Cuomo

    New York politicians criticized Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday following a second allegation of sexual harassment. Former health policy adviser Charlotte Bennett alleged that the governor harassed her in spring 2020, in comments to the New York Times. According to Bennett, Cuomo asked intrusive questions about her sex life, including an incident on June 5 during which the governor asked whether she was monogamous and if she had sex with older men. “I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared,” Bennett told the Times. “And was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job.” Cuomo said in response to the allegation that he “never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.” However, the governor did not deny making the statements Bennett accused him of making. Bennett’s allegations come after former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan accused the governor of sexual harassment, including kissing her on the lips without consent. “[Governor Cuomo,] you are a monster, and it is time for you to go. Now,” State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, a Democrat who represents parts of Westchester and the Bronx, wrote on Twitter on Saturday. Biaggi has previously worked in the Cuomo administration, but told City and State on Friday that the current “behavior by the governor and his administration has really prevented New York from having good governance.” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement that she supports an “independent review” of the allegations against Cuomo. “Everyone deserves to have their voice heard and taken seriously,” Hochul said. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) took to Twitter to call for “an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General.” New York mayoral candidate Mara Wiley also spoke out against the governor. “I am disgusted. I believe Charlotte Bennett,” Wiley said in a statement. “Senior officials in the governor’s office were aware of his behavior. . . . What happened to these complaints? Why was no further action taken? How many other times has this happened?”

  • Two Jordanian ministers fired for partying in breach of their own rules

    Jordan's interior and justice ministers were fired on Sunday for attending a dinner party at a restaurant that violated the coronavirus restrictions that their own ministries are supposed to enforce. Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Samir Mobeideen and Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni, days after the announcement of new rules intended to stem a month-old surge of infections driven by a more contagious variant of the virus. Police have arrested dozens of people for breaking stay-at-home orders in recent weeks and shut hundreds of shops and businesses in one of the toughest crackdowns in a year of lockdowns and restrictions.

  • Moldova approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as political row simmers

    Moldova's medicines agency on Friday approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine while President Maia Sandu was accused by her Moscow-friendly predecessor Igor Dodon of blocking Sputnik's use in the country, which Sandu's office denied. Moldova's Medicines and Medical Devices Agency authorised two vaccines registered for emergency use by the World Health Organization - Pfizer/BioNTech, and a shot developed by Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca - as well as Sputnik V.

  • These Side Effects Are Much More Likely After Your Second Shot, CDC Says

    If you’ve been concerned about COVID vaccine side effects, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has some reassuring news for you: after tracking the first several million doses, they’ve determined that “Health care providers and vaccine recipients can be reassured about the safety of Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.” However, they also found that there are some minor side effects and two of these are much more likely to occur after your second shot: fever and chills. Read on for more on the CDC's insights, and to learn which rare vaccine side effects mean you shouldn't get shot two, check out If You Have These Vaccine Side Effects, Don't Get Another Shot, CDC Says.In just a few short months, the CDC has collected a tremendous amount of data on the COVID vaccines’ safety. In fact, they say that safety monitoring for these vaccines has been “the most intense and comprehensive in U.S. history.” Using the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a spontaneous reporting system, and v-safe, an active surveillance system in which patients can self-report side effects via an app, they’ve reviewed the administration of nearly 14 million doses over the course of a single month.While the vast majority of vaccine recipients reported no side effects at all (the CDC’s systems recorded a total of 6,994 adverse effects), they determined that those found in the wild mirrored data from clinical trials. “Injection site pain, fatigue, headache, and myalgia were most frequently reported, with a higher frequency after the second dose in comparable age groups,” the report concludes.While fever and chills were not among the most commonly reported symptoms, they were notable in that they appeared far more frequently after the second dose of the vaccine. “Enrollees reported more reactions on the day after vaccination than on any other day. For the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, reactions were more frequent after the second dose than the first; the reported rate of fever and chills was more than four times higher after the second dose than after the first,” the CDC reports.Doctors have explained that certain symptoms are more common after a second vaccine dose because the immune system already recognizes the supposed “threat” from the first dose of the vaccine. "When the body's immune system sees (the vaccine) a second time, there are more cells and there's a more intense immune response, resulting in those side effects,” Bill Moss, MD, a pediatrician and professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health recently told NBC News. For this reason, side effects from the COVID vaccine are considered a sign that the vaccine is working. Still on the fence about getting vaccinated? Read on for expert insights on the benefits of the vaccine, and for more on vaccine side effects, check out Dr. Fauci Says These 2 Side Effects Mean Your COVID Vaccine Is Working. 1 No corners were cut in the process of vaccine development, experts say. According to White House COVID advisor Anthony Fauci, MD, fears surrounding the speed of the vaccines’ development are fair but unfounded. “The speed is really a reflection of the scientific advances that have allowed us to do things in a matter of months that would have formerly taken years. And that's the reason why we have a vaccine now in less than one year from the time the virus was identified. That isn't reckless speed; that's sufficient speed based on scientific advances,” he recently told NPR. 2 Vaccines are “the endgame of this pandemic.” In the same interview, Fauci said that he views the vaccine rollout as “the endgame of this pandemic,” a tool uniquely poised to bring the virus to its knees. But he also expressed concern over vaccine hesitancy, which he suggested was a major hurdle in our return to safety.“It would be terrible to have a vaccine, which is extraordinarily efficacious—ratio is 94 percent to 95 percent efficacious in preventing clinical disease—it would be terrible, with a tool as good as that, if people don't utilize that tool,” he said. And for more essential vaccine news, check out The Pfizer CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine. 3 The benefits of getting vaccinated are being “undersold.” According to Aaron Richterman, MD, MPH, an Infectious Disease Fellow at Penn Medicine, scientists and doctors may be underselling the benefits of the vaccines out of an abundance of caution, but the data supporting their efficacy speak volumes."I think the first important thing to know is that we have gold standard, A-plus evidence, our best kind of evidence that the vaccines, the mRNA vaccines Moderna and Pfizer that are becoming available are among the very best vaccines we've ever tested," Richterman told ABC News. "Getting this vaccine is going to be the ticket to gather with your loved ones, to work safely, to get out and get life back to normal again," he added. 4 There are valid reasons to ask questions, but the data supports vaccination. Eugenia South, MD, MS, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, shared her own complex path from vaccine hesitancy to endorsement with NBC News. As a Black doctor, she weighed the “centuries of structural racism” that contributed to her own medical mistrust against the hard evidence of the vaccines’ efficacy. She ultimately made her decision to get the vaccine after combing through Pfizer’s trial data.“The graph from that study showing the continued rise of COVID-19 infection in the placebo group compared to the near complete drop-off in those who received the vaccine will forever be imprinted on my mind. In addition to being a physician, I am a scientist. And while the historical examples of experimentation on Black bodies in the name of science are too numerous to count, and concerns about racism and bias in research persist, I still trust rigorous science,” wrote South. And when you're ready to start planning your vaccination, You'll Be Able to Get Vaccinated at Any Walgreens by This Date.

  • New York Governor Cuomo faces fresh claims of sexual harassment

    New York's governor denies wrongdoing and orders an external inquiry after claims by a second ex-aide.

  • Vaccine-seeking patients asked for ID before booking COVID-19 appointment

    Residents say they made it through the long wait times only to get tripped up when the website wanted digital copies of their ID.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • FDA advisory panel endorses Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday recommended the authorization of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.Why it matters: The FDA is expected to make a final decision within days on the J&J vaccine, which was found to be 66% effective against moderate to severe COVID. An emergency use authorization would allow distribution to immediately begin, helping streamline and speed up the vaccine rollout across the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday that J&J will have 3 million to 4 million ready for distribution next week.The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech shots are the only other vaccines that have received FDA authorization. Unlike Moderna's shot, J&J's vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage, simplifying the logistics of distribution.Go deeper: FDA analysis finds Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is safe and effectiveMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Exclusive: Entrepreneurs could escape Rishi Sunak's corporation tax rise

    Entrepreneurs could be spared an expected hike in corporation tax in next week's Budget with a lower rate introduced for small businesses, The Telegraph has learned. Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, is weighing up bringing back the small profits rate, axed by George Osborne in 2015, to support small to medium-sized companies. This lower rate taxed smaller companies with turnover of up to £300,000 at 20 per cent of profits. One source said: "They are going to bring back the lower corporation tax rate that got faded out under George Osborne." Smaller companies are also expected to be given back a suite of tax allowances for plant and machines which will help manufacturers in the Midlands and the North. As part of the changes, Mr Sunak is expected to increase corporation tax for larger firms to as much as 25 per cent by the end of this Parliament in 2024 at the latest. The small profits rate was axed by Mr Osborne when he slashed the main corporation tax rate in the first few years of the last decade. Mr Sunak could also give National Insurance holidays to companies that hire new staff in a bid to encourage firms to take on employees as the pandemic eases, sources say. Any change would be expected to come in after winding up of the Government's furlough scheme, which has seen taxpayers fund the jobs of people who cannot work during the pandemic. The furlough scheme is currently due to finish at the end of April.

  • GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he'd bet his 'personal house' that Republicans will 'get the majority back' in 2022

    "I would bet my house. My personal house. Don't tell my wife, but I will bet it," McCarthy said on Saturday to a CPAC crowd.

  • White poet won't translate Amanda Gorman's works after criticism it was inappropriate

    Holland's Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, the youngest author to win the International Booker Prize, stepped down from the role on Friday.

  • The DOJ says it will appeal after a Trump-appointed judge struck down a federal eviction moratorium

    Justice Department attorneys on Saturday said they would appeal a Trump-appointed judge's ruling that the federal eviction moratorium is unlawful.

  • Vegas is betting on Trump announcing his 2024 reelection bid during highly-anticipated CPAC speech

    Trump is expected to use his Florida speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.

  • Ted Cruz said the Republican Party is 'not just the party of country clubs' but CPAC is fixated on Donald Trump - a man who literally lives at one

    Trump, who lives at his private Mar-a-Lago club, has already stolen the show at CPAC and will deliver his own speech on the last day of the conference.

  • Donald Trump at CPAC: Ex-president expected to declare himself leader of Republican Party

    Trump is not expected to declare a 2024 presidential candidacy - he is likely to discuss plans for the 2022 congressional elections.