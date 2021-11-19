CDC allows COVID vaccine boosters for all adults
The CDC has signed off on COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. Those 18 and older can now get an additional dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. David Begnaud has more.
CDC advisors have voted to expand Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 boosters to all adults in the U.S. This follows the FDA's authorization Friday morning. FOX 26 spoke with Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine to get his take on why this is so important going into the holiday season.
The CDC is expected to recommend all U.S. adults should have access to COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. CBS News researcher and reporter Max Bayer spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what officials are considering.
The U.S. on Friday opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, aiming to ward off a winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before millions of Americans travel for the holidays.
Vaccine stocks diverged Friday after the Food and Drug Administration authorized Covid boosters from Pfizer and Moderna for all adults.
If authorized, molnupiravir could be a key oral treatment to help keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital. Plyushkin/iStock via Getty Images PlusNearly two years into the pandemic, it has become starkly clear that we need better treatments for COVID-19 for people in the earlier stages of disease. Two new antiviral drugs could soon be the first effective oral treatments for COVID-19 to help keep people out of the hospital. An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration plans to revi
Concerns rise about flu and COVID-19 vaccinations as cases and hospitalization rise
Fabian Bimmer/ReutersOn Thursday, British scientists released the kind of news everyone’s been dreading as we head into winter—a new, more infectious offshoot of the Delta variant appears to be spreading quickly across Britain.A study from Imperial College found that the Delta subvariant—known to virologists as AY.4.2—accounted for around 12 percent of thousands of samples gathered in a recent British government survey, which is around 2.8 percent higher when compared to the figures from last mo
A few lifestyle habits can help you cut down on inflammation and achieve healthier energy levels.
COVID-19 is generally less severe in vaccinated patients but that does not mean breakthrough infections will be benign, a large study shows. Researchers analyzed data collected by the U.S. Veterans Affairs Administration from 16,035 survivors of breakthrough infections, 48,536 unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors and nearly 3.6 million uninfected people. At six months after infection, after taking their risk factors into account, people with breakthrough infections had lower rates of death and long-term lingering health problems than COVID-19 patients who had not been vaccinated.
"I have never seen so many people on a ventilator at one time," one doctor said.
In "The Night the Lights Went Out," Drew Magary shares a near-death experience. He'd had less than a beer, but doctors blamed his slurring on booze.
The day the family had planned to terminate Bettina Lerman’s life support, she suddenly woke up after 60 days on a ventilator with COVID-19
COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people who are fully vaccinated, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease.
One Canadian said it felt like a painful poke to his brain. An American heard crunching sounds in her head. A Frenchwoman suffered a severe nosebleed. Others got headaches, cried or were left in shock. They were all tested for COVID-19 with deep nasal swabs. While many people have no complaints about their experience, for some, the swab test — a vital tool in the global battle against the coronavirus — engenders visceral dislike, severe squirming or buckled knees. “It felt like someone was going
Facebook posts claim a new medical diagnosis code for people who decline the vaccine will be used to determine who goes to "education camps."