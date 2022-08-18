CDC announces changes amid ongoing criticism over responses to COVID-19 and monkeypox
The CDC is responding to criticism over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, monkeypox and other public health threats.
Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the CDC director's recent comments about the agency's missteps throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The reset at the CDC follows criticism to its response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
A New Jersey community organization says demand for the monkeypox vaccine has been rising as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say more than 11,000 people in the U.S. have been infected by the virus this year. (August 16) (AP Video/Robert Bumsted)
After announcing that it plans to potentially develop a monkeypox vaccine, Blue Water Vaccines shares are surging.
People who have had COVID-19 are facing a higher risk of neurological and psychiatric conditions some two years after the illness compared with other respiratory illnesses, according to a large-scale study that was published in the Lancet Psychiatry journal.
A dog in Paris has become the first case of a pet contracting monkeypox from its owners. Cavan Images via Getty ImagesA dog in Paris has caught monkeypox from one of its owners, both of whom were infected with the virus, according to a scientific paper published on Aug. 10, 2022. This is the first case of a dog contracting the monkeypox virus through direct contact with skin lesions on a human. I am a veterinary pathologist and virologist who has been working with poxviruses for over 20 years. I
A report on how the CDC handled the COVID pandemic has led to a shake up at the disease fighting agency
Officials in the Texas county that includes the city of Houston say they may have their first case of monkeypox in a young child. (Aug. 16)
Not sure if you're currently eligible for the monkeypox vaccine? Experts explain who should consider getting it.