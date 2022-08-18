CDC announces changes amid ongoing criticism over responses to COVID-19 and monkeypox

The Conversation

A dog in Paris has become the first case of a pet contracting monkeypox from its owners. Cavan Images via Getty ImagesA dog in Paris has caught monkeypox from one of its owners, both of whom were infected with the virus, according to a scientific paper published on Aug. 10, 2022. This is the first case of a dog contracting the monkeypox virus through direct contact with skin lesions on a human. I am a veterinary pathologist and virologist who has been working with poxviruses for over 20 years. I