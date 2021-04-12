CDC chief urges Michigan to 'close things down' amid spike

  Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer U.S. talks about the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort during a press conference outside the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center, which was hosting a vaccination clinic, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Ypsilanti, Mich.
  • Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, right, shares a laugh with State Rep. (District 55) Felicia Brabeck, outside the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center, Monday, April 12, 2021, where Whitmer and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell were visiting with volunteers and local civic leaders at the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic set up inside the center. (Lon Horwedel/Detroit News via AP)
  • Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer U.S. talks about the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort during a press conference outside the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center, which was hosting a vaccination clinic, Monday, April 12, 2021. (Lon Horwedel/Detroit News via AP)
  • U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination effort during a press conference outside the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center, which was hosting a vaccination clinic, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (Lon Horwedel/Detroit News via AP)
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer U.S. talks about the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort during a press conference outside the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center, which was hosting a vaccination clinic, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Ypsilanti, Mich.
DAVID EGGERT
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that Michigan should “close things down” to help address the country's worst coronavirus outbreak, days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer instead urged people to voluntarily restrict certain activities.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky made the statement after being asked about some public health experts' calls to send additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the state, for which the governor has been advocating. The administration of President Joe Biden has stuck with allocating to states proportionally by population.

“So when you have an acute situation, extraordinary number of cases like we have in Michigan, the answer is not necessarily to give vaccine,” Walensky said, explaining that it takes two to six weeks to see the effect of vaccinations. “The answer to that is to really close things down, to go back to our basics, to go back to where we were last spring, last summer and to shut things down, to flatten the curve, to decrease contact with one another, to test ... to contact trace.”

Michigan hospitals on Monday reported treating about 3,900 adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases, which surpassed a previous peak from Dec. 1 and was close to the state's record high from last April of roughly 4,000. The seven-day average of daily new cases was 7,359 as of Saturday, up from 4,661 two weeks prior, according to Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day average of daily deaths, 43, more than doubled from 20 in the same period.

Earlier Monday, Whitmer again said Michigan's third surge is different because of vaccines and, unlike a year ago, it is known that masks are effective and the state has adequate testing and personal protective equipment. She has urged — but not required — a two-week suspension of in-person high school instruction, youth sports and indoor dining.

“We each have enough information to do our part,” she said after touring a vaccination clinic at Eastern Michigan University. “That's what we're calling on people to do — to do your part."

About 41% of Michigan residents ages 16 and up had received at least one shot.

The Democratic governor last spring issued a monthslong stay-at-home order to curb the virus, later lifting it. Republican lawmakers successfully challenged the law that underpinned her restrictions. In the fall, amid a second wave of cases, the state health department took steps such as closing high schools, prohibiting contact sports, and banning indoor service at restaurants and bars. The restrictions were gradually loosened as metrics improved.

Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy said Michigan has implemented CDC standards and still has some of the strongest restrictions in the Midwest, including a mask mandate and capacity limits on indoor dining, indoor gatherings and entertainment venues.

“As our nation’s top health experts have said, this is not a failure of policy, but rather a compliance, variant and mobility issue, which is why it’s important for us to ramp up vaccinations as quickly as possible,” he said. “While Gov. Whitmer appreciates the help we have received from the federal government, she will not stop fighting to get more vaccines for the people of Michigan.”

But White House coronavirus senior adviser Andy Slavitt said variants hitting the state are also present elsewhere.

“So our ability to vaccinate people quickly in each of those states, rather than taking vaccines and shifting it to playing whack-a-mole, isn’t the strategy that public health leaders and scientists have laid out,” he said.

The U.S. government has offered to “surge” COVID-19 medicines and testing to Michigan. A CDC team is on the ground, and 140 Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccinators have been dispatched to the state, he said.

In Michigan, one in every 194 people was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past week — the highest rate in the U.S. The state's case rates have been rising since mid-February and hospitalizations have been increasing since early March.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

    "I think if we tried to vaccinate our way out of what is happening in Michigan we would be disappointed that it took so long for the vaccine to work," Walensky said during White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing. "Similarly we need that vaccine in other places. If we vaccinate today we will have, you know, impact at six weeks and we don't know where the next place ... is going to be that is going to surge."Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has pleaded with the federal government to increase the number of vaccines allotted to her state to address a dangerous surge in cases but, despite close ties to the White House, has been rebuffed.Whitmer faced fierce political backlash from conservatives in her Midwestern state for her COVID-19 restrictions last year, including armed groups entering the state capitol and a foiled plot to kidnap her. She was a frequent target of criticism from Trump. This time, she has resisted imposing such strict measures.The White House said on Monday it was prepared to send additional therapeutic treatments to the state of Michigan, but declined to promise more vaccine as the state has sought.

    "Really what we need to do in those situations is shut things down," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said of MIchigan's COVID-19 surge.

    As Michigan sees a worrying surge in COVID-19 cases, the White House said Monday it would be sending more therapeutic treatments to the state, but not vaccines.Michigan's Democratic Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, has pleaded with the federal government for more vaccines.But the White House says that shifting distribution isn't in line with its public health strategy, and that other states could see COVID-19 surges too driven by more contagious variants.U.S. Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday vaccines aren't the answer to Michigan's problem."The answer to that is to really close things down, to go back to our basics, to go back down to where we were last spring, last summer."Whitmer, a friend of the Biden White House, has faced fierce criticism from conservatives for her COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan, including armed groups storming the state capitol and a foiled plot to kidnap her.Despite increasing vaccination rates across the country, the Biden administration has urged continued vigilance, warning Americans to keep wearing masks and social distancing.The U.S. reported an eight percent rise in new COVID-19 cases last week, the fourth week in a row that infections have increased, according to a Reuters analysis.

    The answer to Michigan’s COVID-19 surge is "to close things down," according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, not an increase in vaccine supply that the state’s governor and other public health experts have called for. "The answer is not necessarily to give vaccine because we know the vaccine will have a delayed response," Walensky said. As of Monday, Michigan’s COVID-19 positive caseload was up by 18%, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

    Michigan has emerged as the United States' major coronavirus hot spot, but despite a rising number of infections, it looks unlikely that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) will receive the extra COVID-19 vaccines she's requesting from the Biden administration. While vaccines are a game-changer and the clearest ticket out of the pandemic for the U.S., their protection likely wouldn't take effect in time to quell Michigan's current surge, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky suggested Monday during a press briefing. "I think if we tried to vaccinate our way out of what is happening in Michigan, we would be disappointed that it took so long for the vaccine to work," she said. Walensky added that other places that are not in Michigan's situation currently could trend that way if they miss out on their doses, so changing up the federal distribution to react in real time to an "acute" situation could potentially backfire. At the moment, the director said, the best course of action for Michigan is to "go back to our basics" and "really close things down." CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says Michigan cannot vaccinate its way out of a surge: “The answer to that is really to close things down.” pic.twitter.com/VZwq9vqAji — The Recount (@therecount) April 12, 2021 Still, Whitmer will reportedly put in another formal request for more doses later in the day. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

