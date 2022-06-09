CDC: COVID-19 transmission levels down in Allegheny County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Allegheny County back in the medium transmission level for COVID-19.

This news comes after Allegheny County was designated at a high level due to an increased number of positive cases.

Data from the CDC website shows county-wide cases are down 22% from a week ago.

Infections, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 were up in May, but have since come down.

