CDC data on first month of vaccinations find Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna shots safe to use

(Reuters) - The two COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States have reassuring safety profiles, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday after monitoring the first month of vaccinations between December 2020 and January 2021.

The data showed that after administration of 13.8 million doses of the Pfizer- BioNTech and Moderna Inc vaccines to the U.S. population, most reports indicated nonserious adverse events such as headaches and fatigue, and no deaths related to the vaccines.

A total of 113 deaths were reported and available information, including from death certificates and autopsy reports, did not suggest any causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and death, CDC said.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

