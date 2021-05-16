CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science

  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, speaks during an event in Wilmington, Del. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is defending the decision to ease mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, stressing that increasing political pressure had nothing to do with the abrupt shift in guidelines. Walensky told FOX News Sunday, May 16, 2021, that she delivered the science as soon as it was available. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
  • Visitors walk on a busy sidewalk, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Bar Harbor, Maine. Gov. Janet Mills is is eliminating most outdoor distancing requirements imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic as the tourism season begins to kick into gear. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
  • Airline passengers wait to check-in at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Houston. Airline travel is increasing as more Americans are getting the COVID-19 vaccination. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Visitors gather at a waterfront park, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Bar Harbor, Maine. Gov. Janet Mills is is eliminating most outdoor distancing requirements imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic as the tourism season begins to kick into gear. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
  • Airline passengers wait to check-in at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Houston. Airline travel is increasing as more Americans are getting the COVID-19 vaccination. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak Masks

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, speaks during an event in Wilmington, Del. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is defending the decision to ease mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, stressing that increasing political pressure had nothing to do with the abrupt shift in guidelines. Walensky told FOX News Sunday, May 16, 2021, that she delivered the science as soon as it was available. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIMBERLEE KRUESI
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday defended the decision to ease mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, stressing that increasing political pressure had nothing to do with the abrupt shift in guidelines.

“I’m delivering the science as the science is delivered to the medical journals. And it evolved," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on FOX News Sunday. “I deliver it as soon as I can when we have that information available.”

Under the new guidelines released last week, fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing.

However, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks, the agency said. The guidance also still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings including buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

The sudden change sparked praise from those eager to return to pre-pandemic life, particularly those who see the new guidelines as a way to reopen workplaces, schools and other venues that went dark during the pandemic.

Yet concerns have been raised from those who say there's no easy way for businesses and others to determine who is fully vaccinated and who is not. Instead, many will have to rely on an honor system as many states and communities have already been lifting mask mandates amid improving virus numbers and as more Americans have been shedding face coverings after getting shots.

“I would imagine within a period of just a couple of weeks, you’re going to start to see significant clarification of some of the actually understandable and reasonable questions that people are asking,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the U.S. government’s pandemic response, said on Face the Nation.

The timing of the change has also faced questions. Just days earlier, Walensky had defended the agency's strict mask guidance in front of a Senate committee where some Republicans on the panel described the CDC's guidance as “unworkable.”

When pressed about the quick turnaround on the agency's stance on mask wearing, Walensky said the agency was not giving in to pressure but instead needed time to review evolving science.

“I can tell you it certainly would have been easier if the science had evolved a week earlier and I didn’t have to go to Congress making those statements. But I’m delivering the science as the science is delivered to the medical journals,” she said.

To date more than 156 million Americans, or more than 47% of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 121 million are fully vaccinated.

Walensky cautioned that even with the new guidelines, it was still too early to “declare victory,” but added that she was “cautiously optimistic" about the pandemic.

“We have to remain humble. We’ve had way too many curveballs in this pandemic come to us. But I am really cautiously optimistic that we are in a good place right now, that cases continue to come down,” she said.

But, she added, even though the guidance has changed, “there’s no need for everybody to start ripping off their masks."

“There is no mandate to take it off. What we’re saying is, now this is safe," she said. “Work at your own speed, work with your own family and your own businesses to remove them when necessary."

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden feels political ground shift as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on

    Analysis: US president may find himself increasingly isolated in his resolute defence of Israel Joe Biden’s stance on Israel has not shifted in his many decades in politics. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images In his staunch defence of Israel, Joe Biden is sticking to a course set decades ago as a young senator, and so far he has not given ground on the issue to the progressive wing of his party or many Jewish Democrats urging a tougher line towards Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden has even been prepared to face isolation at the UN security council, at the potential cost of his own credibility on multilateralism and human rights. But analysts say that as the death toll rises with no sign of a ceasefire, the domestic and international pressures on the president could become impossible to ignore. American Jews have grown increasingly sceptical of Netanyahu and his policies. A Pew Research Center survey published last week found that only 40% thought the prime minister was providing good leadership, falling to 32% among younger Jews. Strikingly, only 34% strongly opposed sanctions or other punitive measures against Israel. The liberal Jewish American lobby, J Street, has growing influence in the Democratic party and has urged Biden to do more to stop the bloodshed and the Israeli policies that have helped drive the conflict. Protesters march in support of Palestine near in Washington DC on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images “We’re also urging the administration to make clear publicly that Israeli efforts to evict and displace Palestinian families in East Jerusalem and the West Bank are unacceptable, as is the use of excessive force against protesters,” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, the group’s president. A prominent progressive Jewish writer, Peter Beinart, wrote a commentary in the New York Times last week arguing for the right of Palestinian refugees to return as the only long-term solution to the cycle of violence. “The East Jerusalem evictions are so combustible because they continue a pattern of expulsion that is as old as Israel itself,” Beinart wrote. Donald Trump’s unquestioning embrace of Netanyahu and his policies contributed to making Israel policy a partisan issue. Facing increasing opposition from American Jews, the former Israeli ambassador to the US Ron Dermer argued publicly last week that the Israeli government should spend more of its energy reaching out to “passionate” American evangelicals, rather than Jews who he said were “disproportionately among our critics”. US evangelicals such as Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo helped shape Trump policy on Israel. They are not a force in the Democratic party but a consideration in red and purple states Biden will have to win in next year’s midterm congressional elections to maintain a majority. However, he cannot afford to alienate the progressive wing of his own party. It was progressive enthusiasm, and the support of prominent figures such as Bernie Sanders, that helped Biden win the presidency where Hillary Clinton failed. Congressional progressives such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been more and more outspoken in their criticism of the Biden line of emphasising Israel’s right of defence “If the Biden admin can’t stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to? How can they credibly claim to stand for human rights?” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter on Saturday. This is happening with the support of the United States.I don’t care how any spokesperson tries to spin this. The US vetoed the UN call for ceasefire.If the Biden admin can’t stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to?How can they credibly claim to stand for human rights? https://t.co/bXY99O3Wqp— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 15, 2021 Biden worked hard to cultivate the progressives during the campaign and afterwards, setting up policy workshops with them, but the current crisis has brought that honeymoon in an end. Most analysts, however, say Biden set his course on the Israel long ago and will be hard to shift. He was a staunch defender in the Senate for decades, supporting the Israeli bombing of a suspected nuclear reactor in Iraq in 1981, for example, and labelling himself “Israel’s best Catholic friend”. His foreign policy outlook is based on the foundation of adhering to and strengthening America’s traditional alliances. “Biden has his own compass when it comes to the region, and is less susceptible to pressure from the left flank of his party,” said Carmiel Arbit, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. “Although there is some pressure within the Democratic party to take a less sympathetic stance towards Israel, and it is certainly starting to drive a different conversation, it is not driving policy on this issue.” Arbit added: “But a lot depends on the situation. If the conflict escalates, and casualty numbers rise significantly, Biden’s posture could change.” Daniel Levy, the head of the US/Middle East Project thinktank, agreed that the political ground is shifting under Biden’s feet. “It is premature to suggest that the special treatment Israel receives in American politics and policy, and that has previously traversed Republican and Democratic administrations, is definitively over,” Levy said. “Yet the dynamics are pushing in that direction and the signs of change are already visible – the question is how far and how fast those will move.” In the short term, he added, the key will be the views expressed in the Senate, which is split 50-50, with Biden’s agenda often dependent on Kamala Harris, the vice-president, casting the deciding vote.

  • CDC director defends decision to loosen mask requirements

    "This was not permission to shed masks for everybody everywhere," Dr. Rochelle Walensky told "Meet the Press."

  • CDC chief defends eased mask mandate, says new schools guidance coming soon: Live COVID-19 updates

    CDC's Rochelle Walensky said her agency is working on guidance for the school year that begins in 3 months in some districts. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Fauci says new mask guidance is "based on the evolution of the science"

    Fauci said he hopes the mask guidance from the CDC also incentivizes the unvaccinated to get their shots.

  • Netanyahu Vows to Keep Bombing ‘Full-Force’ After Horror Day for Palestinians

    Mohammed Salem/ReutersShortly after 42 people were killed in Gaza City on Sunday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a televised address in which he vowed to continue launching airstrikes “full-force.”Airstrikes on a major downtown street in Gaza City in the early hours of Sunday razed three residential buildings and killed dozens in the space of just five minutes, Palestinian health officials said. Among them were 10 children and 16 women. At least 50 people were wounded, and rescue crews spent the day sifting through the rubble, pulling out some survivors.It was the single deadliest attack in Gaza since the last major war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers in 2014.Despite increasing pressure from foreign leaders to negotiate a ceasefire—particularly after the Israeli military destroyed a building that housed international media outlets on Saturday—Netanyahu said the bombings would go on.Journalist Hit by Missile Recounts Gaza Horror: ‘Suddenly Everything Was White’With his defense minister and political rival, Benny Gantz, by his side as a show of unity, Netanyahu said the attacks would continue at “full-force” and will “take time.”Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” from Hamas, he said.He reiterated the military’s justification for the Saturday attack on media offices, claiming that the high-rise building that housed the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other outlets also housed Hamas.It hosted an “intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organization” which “plots and organizes the terror attacks against Israeli civilians,” he said. “So it’s a perfectly legitimate target.”Israel has offered no evidence to back up that claim, but Netanyahu said on CBS’ Face The Nation that it shared “smoking gun” intelligence with the U.S. that showed Hamas was using the building.“We are targeting a terrorist organization that is targeting our civilians and hiding behind them, using them as human shields,” Netanyahu said.President Joe Biden nevertheless said in a call with Netanyahu on Saturday that attacks on the press were concerning. Al Jazeera was more blunt, calling it a “war crime.”Netanyahu said Israel would do “whatever it takes to restore order and quiet and the security of our people and deterrence... So it’ll take some time. I hope it won't take long, but it’s not immediate.”In separate strikes in the town of Khan Younis on Sunday, the Israeli military bombed a home that purportedly belonged to a top Hamas leader, Yahiyeh Sinwar.“Hamas made a serious and grave mistake and didn’t read us properly,” Israel’s military chief, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, said in the Sunday television address, according to the Associated Press.‘Shocked and Horrified’: Israeli Airstrike Destroys AP, Al Jazeera Offices on Live TVThe latest bout of violence in the Palestinian Territories broke out a week ago when Palestinians clashed with Israeli cops over heavy-handed tactics during Ramadan, including at the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.It has spilled into tit-fot-tat air strikes between Israel and Hamas that appear to be getting deadlier by the day.At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women. More than 1,230 people have been wounded.In Israel, eight people have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New York City Pride says it will ban police through 2025 and 'reduce' NYPD involvement

    NYC Pride said it was reevaluating the need for NYPD presence, which can be "threatening, and at times dangerous" to members of the LGBTQ community.

  • Vice President Harris celebrates Ella Emhoff's college graduation: 'Keep dreaming with ambition'

    The vice-president, known to her step-children as "Momala" congratulated Emhoff on her achievement.

  • This tiny $4,500 EV with just 27 horsepower is crushing the Tesla Model 3 in China

    The Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV costs a tenth of the Model 3 in China - and it's selling like hotcakes.

  • Biden has yet to reverse many of Trump's pro-Israel policies he labeled 'destructive'

    The Trump administration moved the embassy to Jerusalem, supported Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights and cut Palestinian aid.

  • Asian Americans deserve respect, not 'Go back to China' insults and worse: Elaine Chao

    It's outrageous that in the 21st century, AAPI people and others live in fear because they look like their ancestors didn’t arrive on the Mayflower.

  • The next 6 months will challenge White House to 'stay firm' on no-fear inflation stance, economist says

    The Biden administration still firmly believes the United States is not headed toward a "sustained pick-up" in inflation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is closely monitoring the situation and hasn't found any surprising data that's cause for panic. But, with prices likely to continue to rise in the near future, it might become more difficult for the White House to convince Americans that that's the case, Bloomberg reports. "We still have a weird six months ahead," Josh Bivens, the director of research at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, told Bloomberg. "It will be a real challenge for the administration and the [Federal Reserve} to stay firm on their stance." Indeed, there's reportedly some concern within the administration about political fallout, even if inflation is ultimately temporary, as Biden's economics team believes. One of the most consequential risks is how a potential "inflationary psychology" — in other words, anxious consumers — will affect support for Biden's major spending proposals, which could total around $4 trillion, an unnamed "ally" of the president told Bloomberg. Read more about how the Biden administration is responding to inflation fears at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issuesVaccinating the world

  • Missing tiger in Houston is turned in to police

    The Bengal tiger was first spotted wandering around the Texas neighborhood last week

  • Fox Releases Fall TV Lineup—Here’s What Shows Are (& Aren’t) Returning

    Fox is following in the footsteps of NBC and releasing a first glimpse at its fall 2021 TV...

  • Starbucks, Walt Disney World relax mask rules after change in CDC guidance

    Since the CDC's announcement Thursday, companies around the country have made updates to their mask policies.

  • Man fatally shot, another in custody as police investigative homicide Sunday in Raytown

    The man was found dead in a vehicle, Raytown police said.

  • U.S. gasoline shortage eases, but pumps still dry in some areas

    (Reuters) -Gasoline shortages that have plagued the U.S. East Coast over the last week slowly eased on Sunday as the country's largest fuel pipeline network recovered from a crippling cyberattack. The six-day closure of Colonial Pipeline's 5,500-mile (8,900-km) system was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, preventing millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from reaching fuel tanks throughout the eastern United States. Thousands of gas stations ran dry as supplies failed to arrive and drivers fearing a prolonged outage filled tanks and jerry cans.

  • California May Allow Take-Out Cocktails To Become Permanent Restaurant Feature

    The California pandemic rule permitting restaurants and other establishments to allow alcohol pick-up and to-go sales may become permanent. The state Assembly will consider a bill this week to allow the provision, which was enacted to provide an additional revenue stream for beleaguered businesses. The state Senate passed the bill on Monday. If the Assembly […]

  • 3 bodies, man who dumped them at New Mexico hospital tied to Aryan Brotherhood

    Richard Kuykendall, 41, was arrested on a federal warrant of felon possession of a firearm and ammunition in Albuquerque.

  • Robert De Niro says he was in 'excruciating' pain after injuring his leg while in Oklahoma to film new Martin Scorsese movie

    The actor's injury reportedly occurred off the set of "Killers of a Flower Moon," but shouldn't impact his appearance in the movie.

  • 2 million Americans will lose extra unemployment benefits — here’s when it will happen in your state

    Governors in these 18 states say these benefits, which were set to expire in September, contribute to the mounting complaints from employers who cannot fill job vacancies.