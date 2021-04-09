The CDC director has designated racism as a 'serious public health threat' facing Americans

Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
GettyImages black lives matter protest
An anti-racism protest in Washington, DC. Probal Rashid/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • The CDC designated racism as a "serious public health threat" facing Americans.

  • Its director said the pandemic exposed "a known, but often unaddressed, epidemic impacting public health: racism."

  • The American Medical Association defined racism as a public health threat last year.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated racism as a "serious public health threat" facing Americans.

Rochelle Walensky noted in a Thursday statement that the coronavirus pandemic had affected communities of color "more severely" in terms of cases, deaths, and social effects, adding that this inequality was not caused by the virus.

She said: "Instead, the pandemic illuminated inequities that have existed for generations and revealed for all of America a known, but often unaddressed, epidemic impacting public health: racism."

"What we know is this: racism is a serious public health threat that directly affects the well-being of millions of Americans. As a result, it affects the health of our entire nation."

She added: "Racism is not just the discrimination against one group based on the color of their skin or their race or ethnicity, but the structural barriers that impact racial and ethnic groups differently to influence where a person lives, where they work, where their children play, and where they worship and gather in community."

She said that the CDC would study the link between racism and health, and use coronavirus funding to invest in "racial and ethnic minority communities and other disproportionately affected communities around the country," and also try to make itself more inclusive and diverse.

The CDC designation comes after the American Medical Association officially defined racism as a public health threat last year.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • California Latinos of all age groups ‘multiple’ times more likely to die from COVID-19 than whites, UCLA study finds

    Among all age groups, the most alarming disparity was seen among Latinos ages 35 to 49, who were seven to eight times more likely to die.

  • South Carolina House gives key approval to hate crimes bill

    South Carolina moved one step closer Wednesday to becoming the 48th state in the nation to pass a hate crime law. House representatives gave key approval by a 79-29 vote on the proposal to allow harsher penalties for killings, assaults and other violent crimes motivated by hatred for someone’s race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, sexual orientation or physical or mental disability — all protected groups recognized by federal law. “It is not a Republican or Democrat issue, it is not a white or Black issue, and it is not a gay or straight issue.”

  • ‘Whiteness’ vilified by ‘the left,’ says SC Rep voting against hate crimes bill

    South Carolina Democrats decried his statement, calling his words racist.

  • Bong Joon-Ho Addresses Anti-Asian Violence And Film’s Role In Confronting It At Chapman Forum

    Directors and creators should be bolder when dealing with issues like Anti-Asian violence, said Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon-ho in a Wednesday night interview at Chapman University’s Dodge College in Orange, Calif. Addressing questions remotely from his Korea home and speaking through a translator, the Parasite director admitted that being so far away, he had […]

  • Here's how to help your kids break out of their pandemic bubble and transition back to being with others

    Whether just comfortable at home or nervous about leaving, kids may need extra support to get back out there. Imgorthand/E+ via Getty ImagesPilar’s parents took all the recommended precautions to shield her from the dangers of COVID-19. They stayed at home, away from family, friends and group activities. Pilar had remained in virtual schooling throughout the pandemic as a first and then second grader. As things began to open up again and her grandmother received the COVID-19 vaccine, Pilar’s parents began to hear a new signature phrase from her: “I don’t want to go.” Not to her gymnastics class, not to the grocery store, not even to the outdoor patio of her favorite restaurant. After all the events of the past year, 7-year-old Pilar was apprehensive and worried about reengaging with the world outside her close-knit family. With the return to in-person school looming, Pilar’s parents were at a loss. As researchers and clinicians who work directly with children and families experiencing anxiety, we have heard many versions of this story as the U.S. enters a new stage of the coronavirus pandemic. For some children, avoiding others has become understandably normal and the path back to pre-pandemic interaction may feel like a challenge to navigate. Feeling stressed is normal these days The pandemic led to abrupt and extended changes to families’ routines, including more isolation and removal from in-person schooling, that are associated with worsening mental health in young people. Since March 2020, there’s been a significant increase in reported youth anxiety, particularly in relation to fears of the coronavirus, along with greater frustration, boredom, insomnia and inattention. Results of a survey from summer 2020 found that over 45% of adolescents reported symptoms of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress. Parents are also struggling emotionally. Adults report increased symptoms of depression, especially those experiencing high levels of anxiety related to risk of coronavirus exposure or infection. Parents are at even greater risk for psychiatric illness, with many reporting less personal support since the arrival of COVID-19. Parents must juggle the demands of work, home management, virtual schooling and child behavior during this time of prolonged isolation. The majority of people are able to adapt to new and stressful situations, but some experience severe and extended psychological distress. So, what can parents do to care for both themselves and their children as we gradually transition back to interacting in public? Healthy precautions are important, but be on the lookout for behaviors and worries that seem to be going overboard. damircudic/E+ via Getty Images Worried about catching COVID-19 out there As children and adolescents begin to leave isolation and return to public spaces, they might worry more about becoming sick. Of course it’s entirely reasonable to have concerns about health and safety in the midst of an ongoing pandemic. Parents can listen to children’s worries and express understanding about them in a brief and age-appropriate way. But parents should also pay attention to how intense these worries seem to be. Is your child getting caught up in excessive hand-washing and cleaning? Adamant about avoiding even public spaces that you deem safe? With kids who are struggling, parents can discuss the differences between appropriate and excessive safety precautions. Remind your child that while it’s important to be safe, it is also important to adapt your safety strategies to new information and situations. Drawing distinctions between what you and your children can and cannot control when it comes to getting sick, limiting excessive reassurance about safety and having a plan to manage challenging situations as they occur can help your child feel ready to meet the world. Not ready to socially reengage Throughout the pandemic, some children have continued to attend school in person, while others have conducted most of their learning online. During the transition back into in-person environments, different people will adjust to engaging with others at different speeds. For kids expressing worry about resuming face-to-face social interactions, parents can help ease the process by expressing empathy simply and clearly. This hasn’t been an easy time for anyone. Assist your child in taking smaller, more manageable steps toward regular interactions. For example, your child may not feel ready to spend time with friends indoors, but they may feel comfortable meeting one pal at an outdoor park. This first step can get them started down a path to participating in additional activities with more friends or in more settings, where safe and appropriate. Setting incremental goals can help children feel more in control about facing uncomfortable situations where their initial response may be to avoid. While it may feel easier in the moment to accommodate your child’s desire to avoid social situations that feel more awkward or overwhelming than before, it is important not to reinforce such behavior. Prolonged avoidance can lead to even more anxiety and less confidence in socializing. Instead, acknowledge that engaging with others can feel hard when you’re out of practice. Help your child think about ways they’ve successfully coped with similar worries in the past. For example, you might ask how they handled adjusting to kindergarten when it felt new and different for them. What did they do then that felt particularly helpful for coping? If they’re assuming the worst about upcoming contact with others, encourage flexibility and help them develop more realistic expectations. In so many cases, the anxious anticipation is much worse than the reality of a dreaded social interaction. Maintaining some of the enjoyable parts of your locked-down routine can help ease this transition. xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images Resistant to a busier, more active schedule For many families, the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic cleared calendars that were usually packed with obligations. Some kids might have welcomed a slower pace or gotten cozy with the more low-key bubble lifestyle. Now the shift back to a more active schedule might feel overwhelming. If your child is having trouble handling the loss of downtime, work with them to strike their own version of “work-life balance.” Help your child create new routines that incorporate regular meals, good sleep hygiene, necessary breaks and organization around completing schoolwork. These steps can establish more structure where it may be lacking and help ease the burden. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Remember to make new or renewed activities as fun as possible to promote buy-in from family members. While things will most certainly get busier, maintaining positive one-on-one or family time with your child will help them feel supported as they move into this next stage. The good news is that many children like Pilar are highly resilient and recover well from difficult circumstances. The COVID-19 pandemic is something kids have been coping with, in some cases, for much of their young lives. It may take time and patience, but with positive support, even more anxious kids like Pilar can ease their way back to a comfortable, confident “new normal.”This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Dominique A. Phillips, University of Miami and Jill Ehrenreich-May, University of Miami. Read more:How can all schools safely reopen?10 parenting strategies to reduce your kids’ pandemic stress Jill Ehrenreich-May receives funding from The Children's Trust, Upswing Fund, Ream Foundation, PCORI, and the National Institute of Mental Health.Dominique A. Phillips does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • The Queen Unseen saw Her Majesty at her happiest - with corgis and cows

    ‘Oh, my goodness, she’s eating! I think it’s an orange!” said former royal correspondent Wesley Kerr as he watched some archive footage in The Queen Unseen (ITV). Sightings of the monarch letting a foodstuff pass her lips in public are rare. Sightings of Kerr are not; I think he has appeared in every royal documentary I’ve watched over the past 12 months, along with the royal historians also featured here. Perhaps future generations will uncover some dynamite news about the Queen that will upend everything we know. Until then, films like this will tell us nothing new. The Queen is quite reserved, has always put duty before all else, and loves corgis. Really, these documentaries – and there seem to be an awful lot of them around at the moment – should stop trying to claim that they are revealing great secrets and just allow us to enjoy them for what they are: charming footage of the Royal family from years gone by, and a gentle reminder that the Queen has been doing a marvellous job for nigh on 70 years. There is nothing wrong with a little nostalgia, particularly when viewed in glorious colour as it was here. This delve into the archives showed the Queen at her happiest. We saw her playing with her children on the beach, helping out at a family barbecue, and relaxing in the garden of the New Zealand governor-general while the Duke of Edinburgh tried and failed to clamber onto a lilo.

  • Dems blast Oklahoma lawmaker who compared slavery, abortion

    A white Republican lawmaker from southeast Oklahoma is facing criticism for comparing lawmakers' efforts to end abortion to the fight against slavery. Rep. Jim Olsen, of Roland, made the comments Wednesday during a meeting of the House Public Health Committee that was considering several anti-abortion bills. “None of us would like to be a slave," Olsen said when asked to clarify his comments, according to KOCO-TV.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Kentucky expands voting access, cementing status as beacon of bipartisan cooperation on election reform

    Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bipartisan bill on Wednesday making early voting and pandemic-era reforms to modernize absentee voting permanent.

  • DJ Khaled Sells Beverly Hills Mansion for $12.5 Million

    The music producer is moving on from the Mulholland Estates community

  • Egypt's Sisi warns of potential for conflict over Ethiopian dam

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday warned of the risk of conflict over Ethiopia's giant dam on the Blue Nile after talks involving the two countries and Sudan ended without progress. Ethiopia is pinning its hopes of economic development and power generation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Egypt fears will imperil its supply from the Nile. Sudan is also concerned about the impact on its own water flows.

  • Covid: Australia faces vaccine delays after changing AstraZeneca advice

    It is now advising Australians aged under 50 to get another vaccine, causing concerns over supplies.

  • The US is prepared to lift sanctions on Iran that are 'inconsistent' with the 2015 nuclear deal

    The US and Iran are involved in indirect talks in Vienna this week as part of an effort to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Surging Predators rout Red Wings 7-1 for 9th win in 10 games

    Viktor Arvidsson scored three times to lead the surging Nashville Predators in a 7-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. “It’s probably up there for birthdays," said Arvidsson, who had his third career hat trick on the day he turned 28. Juuse Saros stopped 25 saves for the Predators, who have won nine of their last 10 games.

  • UK-made AstraZeneca vaccines sent to Australia - Sydney Morning Herald

    Hundreds of thousands of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been flown to Australia from Britain but the source of the shipments was kept quiet to avoid any controversy in the United Kingdom, the Sydney Morning Herald said. The first 300,000 British-made doses landed at Sydney airport on February 28 – a month after the European Commission adopted curbs on the export of vaccines produced in the EU, the newspaper said. Another large batch arrived on an Emirates passenger plane in March, well after Italy and the European Commission formally blocked an application by AstraZeneca to ship 250,000 doses to Australia, it added.

  • Republicans criticize Biden's gun safety executive actions as an 'infringement' of Second Amendment rights

    Biden on Thursday announced six executive actions to address the "epidemic" of gun violence in the United States.

  • Rep. Lee Zeldin announces Cuomo challenge for New York's 2022 governor's race

    The Long Islander is trying to become New York's second Republican governor in over 45 years, targeting Cuomo's "cover-ups, abuse & self-dealing."

  • Taiwan drought: Man retrieves phone dropped in lake a year ago

    Taiwan is suffering from its worst drought in decades, but one man has found a silver lining.

  • Navy destroyer USS Johnston, sunk during World War II in 1944, found after 'deepest wreck dive in history'

    The USS Johnston, led by Captain Ernest Evans, sunk in 1944 while protecting an American landing force in the Philippines, according to Naval records.