CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike

  • In this March 19, 2021, photo, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, leads President Joe Biden into the room for a COVID-19 briefing at the headquarters for the CDC Atlanta. Walensky is making an impassioned plea to Americans not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19. She warned on March 29 of a potential “fourth wave” of the virus. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak Biden

In this March 19, 2021, photo, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, leads President Joe Biden into the room for a COVID-19 briefing at the headquarters for the CDC Atlanta. Walensky is making an impassioned plea to Americans not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19. She warned on March 29 of a potential “fourth wave” of the virus. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made an impassioned plea to Americans Monday not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19, warning of a potential fourth wave of the virus and saying she has a recurring feeling "of impending doom."

Speaking during a virtual White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky grew emotional as she reflected on her experience treating COVID-19 patients who are alone at the end of their lives.

“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope," she said. "But right now, I’m scared.”

“I’m going to lose the script, and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” she said.

Cases of the virus are up about 10% over the past week from the previous week, to about 60,000 cases per day, with both hospitalizations and deaths ticking up as well, Walensky said. She warned that without immediate action the U.S. could follow European countries into another spike in cases and suffer needless deaths.

“I have to share the truth, and I have to hope and trust you will listen,” she added.

Walensky's comments came hours before President Joe Biden was to address the nation Monday afternoon with an update on the vaccination effort.

Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. appealed to elected officials, community leaders and everyday Americans to maintain social distancing measures and mask wearing.

"We are doing things prematurely,” Fauci said, referring to moves to ease up on restrictions. Walensky appealed to Americans, “Just please hold on a little while longer.”

She added: “We are not powerless, we can change this trajectory of the pandemic."

Walensky pointed to an uptick in travel and loosening virus restrictions for the increase in cases. “People want to be done with this. I, too, want to be done with this,” Walensky said.

"We’ve seen surges after every single holiday,” she reiterated: “Please limit travel to essential travel for the time being.”

Recommended Stories

  • CDC director fears 'impending doom' with COVID surge

    "We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now, I'm scared," Walensky said. Biden administration officials pleaded with Americans to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid an increase in cases across the country.

  • CDC director warns of 'impending doom' as COVID-19 cases tick upwards

    The United States has "so much reason for hope" when it comes to getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but "right now I'm scared," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during her Monday press briefing. Going off script, Walensky said she wanted to "reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom." The sobering comments come amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the United States (some places are worse than others) after a steep dropoff in recent months. Walensky pointed to European countries like Germany, France, and Italy that have seen a spike in cases over the last few weeks, noting the U.S. trajectory "looks similar." ROCHELLE WALENSKY on rising coronavirus cases and deaths in the US: "I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. ... Right now I'm scared. ... just please hold on a little while longer. ... We are just almost there but not quite yet." pic.twitter.com/nubWjWJo2l — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 29, 2021 Still, Walensky suggested there's plenty of room for optimism, namely in the form of vaccines, which she said are being rolled out "so very fast." With that in mind, she said, "I'm speaking to you today ... not only as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter to ask you to just please hold on a little while longer. I so badly want to be done. I know you all so badly want to be done. We are just almost there, but not quite yet." More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesNike scrambles to distance itself from Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes,' which contain human bloodTrump, in a tuxedo, regales Mar-a-Lago wedding party with complaints about Biden, losing the election

  • CDC chief warns of 'impending doom' as Covid cases surge

    The troubling signs come despite more than one-third of American adults now having received at least one Covid-19 shot.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • Brazil faces the coronavirus abyss. It has the highest daily deaths in the world and the COVID-19 crisis is going to get worse, experts warn.

    Brazil has far more daily COVID-19 deaths than any other nation in the world. President Bolsonaro's flippant attitude to the crisis held responsible.

  • France has nearly 5,000 COVID patients in ICU as hospital pressure rises

    France recorded the highest number of people in intensive care units (ICU) with COVID-19 since the second lockdown in November and the number of people in hospital with the disease rose by over 600 in a day, the biggest jump in more than four months. The health ministry reported on Monday that the number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 increased by 102 to 4,974, more than the 4,919 high of mid-November, although still well below a record of over 7,000 last April. France also reported 360 new deaths in hospitals from COVID-19, taking the cumulative death toll since the start of the epidemic to nearly 95,000.

  • Paris doctors warn of catastrophic overload of virus cases

    Critical care doctors in Paris say surging coronavirus infections could soon overwhelm their ability to care for the sick in the French capital's hospitals, possibly forcing them to choose which patients they have the resources to save. The doctors predicted that softer new restrictions imposed this month on Paris and some other regions won't quickly bring the resurgent epidemic under control.

  • Why a 4th COVID-19 wave may look different than previous surges

    As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations creep up across the country, health officials are continuing to urge caution, warning that despite the acceleration in the pace of vaccinations, the nation could face a potential fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, if Americans let their guards down too rapidly. “We’re seeing rising cases in several locations around the world, including in some U.S. states so a fourth wave seems possible,” Rachel Baker, an epidemiologist at Princeton University, told ABC News. At a White House briefing earlier this week, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on that she is concerned the U.S. could see "another avoidable surge" in COVID cases if mitigation measures – such as testing, mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding crowds – are not observed.

  • The Biden administration is developing a national coronavirus 'vaccine passport' scheme for Americans

    Under the plans, Americans could have to show a 'vaccine passport' to enter some sports arenas, music venues, or restaurants.

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • Lone American on WHO COVID Team Says They Didn’t Investigate Chinese Cover-Up: ‘That Wasn’t Our Task’

    The only American on a team contracted by the World Health Organization to probe the origins of the coronavirus said the group did not investigate whether China covered up evidence crucial to understanding the outbreak, in comments to CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday. “That wasn’t our task to find out if China had covered up the origin issue,” Peter Daszak, president of the New York-based non-profit EcoHealth Alliance, told host Leslie Stahl. Daszak said that the team looked into the theory that the coronavirus may have leaked from a laboratory, such as the Wuhan Institute of Virology or the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, but concluded it was unlikely. Some scientists have alleged that Daszak’s presence on the investigation presents a conflict of interest. Daszak helped steer $598,000 in National Institutes of Health grants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology between 2014 and 2020, and the grants were used in part to study bat coronaviruses. Six of the 17 Western scientists on the WHO team work under Daszak at EcoHealth. “We met with them. We said, ‘Do you audit the lab?’ And they said, ‘Annually.’ ‘Did it you audit it after the outbreak?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘Was anything found?’ ‘No.’ ‘Do you test your staff?’ ‘Yes,'” Daszak told CBS. “But you’re just taking their word for it,” Stahl interjected. “Well, what else can we do?” Daszak responded. “There’s a limit to what you can do and we went right up to that limit. We asked them tough questions.” Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO-led inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 virus and expert on coronaviruses, says the team looked into the theory that the virus originated in an accidental lab leak, but deemed the theory “extremely unlikely.” https://t.co/4RhcMEZcbc pic.twitter.com/uZY3fNhPT3 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 28, 2021 A WHO report expected to be released on Tuesday, based on the findings of the team in which Daszak participated, dismisses the lab-leak hypothesis for the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Robert Redfield said on Friday that he believed the coronavirus “escaped” from a lab in Wuhan.

  • COVID: Remember how we segregated smokers? It could be a lot worse for the unvaccinated

    A majority of Americans don't want to be around unvaccinated people. But keeping the two groups separate could be as tough as it is messy.

  • ICYMI in Mets Land: Francisco Lindor talks coming down to wire, Opening Day roster coming into focus

    The Mets have roughly three days to work out a contract extension with Francisco Lindor.

  • Police: 'No idea' why man shot 5 people before killing self

    Investigators have “no idea” why a Maryland man fatally shot his parents at their home and gunned down two other people at a convenience store before setting fire to his apartment and killing himself, a police official said Monday. A gun that Joshua Green, 27, used in Sunday's deadly shooting spree was registered to him and had been legally purchased in 2020, according to Baltimore County Police Col. Andre Davis. "Our homicide detectives are tirelessly investigating a motive, but it appears that the shooter acted alone.”

  • New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana

    New York is poised to join a growing number of states that have legalized marijuana after state lawmakers reached a deal to allow sales of the drug for recreational use. The agreement reached Saturday would expand the state's existing medical marijuana program and set up a a licensing and taxation system for recreational sales. It has taken years for the state's lawmakers to come to a consensus on how to legalize recreational marijuana in New York.

  • Covid-19: Mexico revises coronavirus death toll up by 60%

    The revised figures indicate Mexico has the second highest number of Covid-related deaths in the world.

  • Meg Donnelly Shares How a Scary Experience at Age 8 Led to an Anxiety Diagnosis

    When Meg Donnelly was 8 years old, she started panicking on a car ride with her parents. The feeling - and the ongoing stomachaches she was experiencing - scared the American Housewife actress so much that she and her parents decided to investigate. A series of visits to a therapist later revealed that Meg had Generalized Anxiety Disorder. Anxiety is normal; it's our body and mind's way of warning us that something might cause us physical or emotional pain. But when the worry and stress are excessive or irrational, it can be a roadblock to doing the things you want do. In this week's episode of How 2 Deal, Meg opens up to Clinical Psychologist Courtney Tracy (aka @the.truth.doctor on TikTok) about her diagnosis and how she manages and copes with anxiety. Let us know what you'd like to hear about next on How 2 Deal in the comments! And don't forget to check out Dr. Tracy on TikTok and watch American Housewife Wednesdays on ABC.

  • Cool ways to get out on the water this spring: Bioluminescent kayak tours in Florida, fliteboarding in Hawaii

    From a bioluminescent kayak tour in Florida to fliteboarding in Hawaii, here are four ways to get out on the water while maintaining social distance.

  • Andrew Cuomo's VIP coronavirus tests may have violated state law. But who should investigate?

    New York Public Officers Law says public officials can't use their position to obtain "unwarranted privileges or exemptions" for themselves or others.

  • Oprah Winfrey ‘Felt Like Superwoman’ After Getting COVID Vaccine: ‘Grateful Beyond Description’

    Winfrey recalled that after "the first shot, I wanted to cry but didn't, just from the overwhelming sense of relief"