CDC director fights back tears as she warns of soaring COVID-19 cases: 'Right now I'm scared'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hilary Brueck,Aria Bendix
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
dr walensky mar 29
Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at the White House's virtual COVID-19 briefing on Monday. The White House / YouTube

  • CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was near tears on Monday warning of a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • "Right now I'm scared," Walensky said at the White House's COVID-19 briefing.

  • She urged people to "hold on a little while longer" as more people get vaccinated.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Rochelle Walensky, the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fought back tears on Monday as she warned that a fourth surge in COVID-19 cases could be on the way.

"Right now I'm scared," Walensky said during the White House's COVID-19 press briefing, citing troubling trends in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the US.

The country's daily coronavirus cases peaked in early January at more than 315,000, then dropped steadily through mid-March. But average daily cases have risen by about 15% in the past two weeks, and average weekly hospitalizations have increased by 5%, even as vaccinations ramp up.

Twenty-eight states have seen an uptick in daily cases over the past few weeks. Michigan's average weekly cases increased almost fourfold in five weeks, while New York's average weekly cases rose by 42% in two weeks.

US deaths are still trending down overall, but rises typically appear at least three weeks after rises in cases. An increase in hospitalizations is usually a sign that deaths will follow. At least eight states have already seen daily deaths increase in the past two weeks.

"I'm asking you to just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends," Walensky said.

Walensky fears a 4th surge

brooklyn freezer trucks morgue coronavirus new york
Refrigerated trailers used to store bodies at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn, New York, on May 13. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Walensky described "the recurring feeling I have of impending doom" when looking at the nation's COVID-19 case numbers lately.

"I'm speaking today not necessarily as your CDC director, not only as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter, to ask you to just hold on a little while longer," she said. "I so badly want to be done. I know you all so badly want to be done. We are just almost there, but not quite yet."

Some experts think that as the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines become widely available, Americans are getting the false impression that it's safe to dine indoors, go to bars, or attend large gatherings - whether or not they're fully vaccinated. Several states, including Texas and Georgia, have already eliminated capacity restrictions for restaurants and bars. At least 16 states no longer have mask requirements.

"For the health of our country, we must work together now to prevent a fourth surge," Walensky said.

At the briefing on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, attributed the recent increase in US cases to the nation "really doing things prematurely right now with regard to opening up."

In an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Fauci also attributed rising cases to the spread of new, more virulent coronavirus strains. The US has identified more than 10,000 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the UK, since December. Studies have found that B.1.1.7 is 50% to 70% more contagious than its predecessors, and the CDC says B.1.1.7 now accounts for roughly 26% of sequenced virus nationwide.

'I know what it's like ... to be the last person to touch someone else's loved one'

nurse covid-19 icu
Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Walensky reminded Americans that "we are not powerless" against the virus. She encouraged everyone to continue masking, distancing, washing their hands, and staying home.

Roughly a third of the country's adults have had at least one vaccine dose, and emerging evidence suggests the vaccines reduce coronavirus transmission in addition to blunting severe COVID-19 symptoms. But more-transmissible variants mean the virus is "probably less forgiving" when people don't take precautions, Walensky said.

"I know what it's like as a physician to stand in that patient room - gowned, gloved, masked, shielded - and to be the last person to touch someone else's loved one," she said. "I know what it's like to pull up to your hospital every day and see the extra morgue sitting outside."

To take her CDC role, Walensky stepped down as the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital roughly two months ago, as the pandemic was killing thousands of Americans every day.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 'Right now I'm scared': CDC director says she is worried about rising COVID cases

    On Monday Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said she has a feeling of "impending doom" as COVID-19 cases around the country rise.

  • ‘Wrath of Man’ Trailer: Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham Reunite to Kick Off the Summer Movie Season

    Ritchie's fourth collaboration with the action-movie icon hits theaters on May 7.

  • CDC Chief Shares Message of “Impending Doom” As COVID Cases Surge

    Cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is very concerned. During Monday’s White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing, the CDC chief got brutally honest, going off the script and admitting she had a feeling of “impending doom” in terms of the future of the pandemic. Read on to hear her warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Infections, Hospitalizations, and Deaths Are Increasing Dr. Walensky started off by reading the latest COVID-19 statistics. “We in the United States surpassed 30 million cases of COVID-19 CDC,” she said, noting that the new seven day average of new cases increased by 10 percent over the last to about 60,000 per day. “Hospitalizations have also increased,” she added, pointing out that deaths “which typically lag behind cases and hospitalizations have now started to rise” increasing nearly 3% to a seven day average of approximately 1000 deaths per day. 2 Dr. Walensky’s Truth: “Impending Doom” “When I first started at CDC, about two months ago, I made a promise to you. I would tell you the truth, even if it was not the news we wanted to hear,” she said. “Now is one of those times when I have to share the truth and I have to hope and trust, you will listen.”“I'm going to pause here. I'm going to lose the script. And I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” she continued. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now, I am scared.” 3 “I Know What It Is Like” Walensky went on to detail what medical professionals like herself have been dealing with since the start of the pandemic. “I know what it's like as a physician to stand in that patient room, gowned, masked, shielded, and to be the last person to touch someone else's loved one because their loved one couldn't be there. I know what it's like when you're the physician, when you're the healthcare provider, and you're worried that you don't have the resources to take care of the patients in front of you. I know that feeling of nausea when you read the crisis standards of care, and you wonder whether they're going to be enough ventilators to go around and who's going to make that choice. And I know what it's like to pull up to your hospital every day and see the extra morgue sitting outside,” she said. 4 Just “Hold On a Little While Longer” She also pointed out that the end is near. “We have come such a long way, three historic scientific breakthrough vaccines,” she pointed out. “So I'm speaking today, not necessarily as your CDC director and not only as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter, to ask you to just please hold on a little while longer. I so badly want to be done. I know you all so badly want to be done. We are just almost there, but not quite yet. And so I'm asking you to just hold on a little longer to get vaccinated when you can so that all of those people that we all want will still be here.” 5 A Surge Is Happening She also pointed out that historically, the United State’s trajectory follows that of European countries, including Germany, Italy, and France, who are currently experiencing “a consistent and worrying spike in cases.” However, we have the power to turn things around, she points out. “We are not powerless. We can change this trajectory of a pandemic. But it will take all of us recommitting to following the public health prevention strategies consistently,” she said. “While we work to get the American public vaccinated, I'm calling on our elected officials, our faith-based communities, our civic leaders, and our other influencers in communities across the nation. And I'm calling on every single one of you to sound the alarm, to carry these messages into your community and your spheres of influence. We do not have the luxury of inaction for the health of our country. We must work together now to prevent a fourth surge.” 6 Do Your Part in Ending the Pandemic So follow Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • 'A blessing': at-home vaccination program brings shots to U.S. homebound

    "It's a blessing," Clara Vazquez said as her 83-year-old mother, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's disease, prepared to receive her second vaccination. Clara Vazquez, 56, uses crutches to walk and has carpal tunnel syndrome. Like many homebound seniors with mobility issues, it would be difficult for Idalia Vazquez to leave her home and go to a vaccination site.

  • Killer Motive: The Art Of Death

    Family members desperately search for a missing Virginia teenager, not knowing police have a secret: they’ve discovered his body but refuse to release any info as they untangle an extraordinary motive.

  • More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults

    More than a dozen states will open vaccine eligibility to all adults this week in a major expansion of COVID-19 shots for tens of millions of Americans amid a worrisome increase in virus cases and concerns about balancing supply and demand for the vaccines. “Just please hold on a little while longer," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing. Several Northeastern states and Michigan have seen the biggest increases, with some reporting hundreds or thousands more new cases per day than they were two weeks ago.

  • Biden announces 90% of Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

    The Biden administration is taking steps to ramp up the pace of vaccination as part of an effort to make all US adults eligible by May 1.

  • Why France and Europe Envy the Biden Stimulus

    Macron was the first EU leader to suggest the bloc should decide another round of fiscal stimulus, like the $1.9 trillion package passed by the U.S. Congress two weeks ago.

  • Feds Arrest Huge Luxury Car Theft Ring

    So much for crime paying…

  • CDC Study Shows Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines 90 Percent Effective in Preventing Infection After Second Dose

    The new real-world study from the CDC further strengthens the recommendation that all those who are eligible get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

  • Dying in line: Brazil's crunch for COVID-19 intensive care beds

    José Roberto Inácio spent much of his life ferrying the sick and injured to the hospital in this quiet Brazilian town. Bauru, the nearest major town, only has 50 intensive care beds - and all were full. Inácio died waiting.

  • France has nearly 5,000 COVID patients in ICU as hospital pressure rises

    France recorded the highest number of people in intensive care units (ICU) with COVID-19 since the second lockdown in November and the number of people in hospital with the disease rose by over 600 in a day, the biggest jump in more than four months. The health ministry reported on Monday that the number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 increased by 102 to 4,974, more than the 4,919 high of mid-November, although still well below a record of over 7,000 last April. France also reported 360 new deaths in hospitals from COVID-19, taking the cumulative death toll since the start of the epidemic to nearly 95,000.

  • Biden says Justice Department is "taking a look" at Georgia law

    Biden called a new law signed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp this week was "an atrocity."

  • British firm cracks electric car motor conundrum

    A British company which has developed pioneering electric car motors that do not rely on expensive rare magnets is preparing to raise £250m as it seeks to expand. Spun out of Newcastle University in 2017, Advanced Electric Machines (AEM) is seeking £30m over the next few months to boost UK production capacity. It will then try to secure another £220m within a year to fund further growth as the market booms ahead of a UK ban on new petrol and diesel cars in 2030. AEM claims to have cracked a problem with “switched reluctance motors”, a technology first identified in the 1800s. These can operate without permanent magnets, which are likely to become increasingly rare as the world’s vehicles electrify.

  • Amanda Seyfried Is Replacing Kate McKinnon in Hulu's The Dropout

    On Monday, March 29, Kate McKinnon's replacement in Hulu's The Dropout was announced. Here's everything we know about Amanda Seyfried's new role as Elizabeth Holmes.

  • “We have to put our foot on the gas pedal even faster on these vaccines”: Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner

    Dr. James Simmons, Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 surge.

  • Amanda Seyfried to Play Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu Series ‘The Dropout,’ Taking Over From Kate McKinnon

    Amanda Seyfried has signed on to play Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu series “The Dropout.” Seyfried takes over the role from Kate McKinnon, whose exit from the project was reported in February. The series tells the story of Holmes, the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded medical testing start-up Theranos. She was lauded as […]

  • WHO report says animals likely source of COVID

    A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is "extremely unlikely," according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press. (March 29)

  • Report: Draft of WHO study says animals likely source of COVID

    A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by the Associated Press.