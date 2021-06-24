CDC Director 'hopeful' that COVID-19 restrictions coming to an end
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control, joins Yahoo News National Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan to discuss the latest in the efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Walensky says that, despite a slow-down in vaccinations and the spread of deadly variants, she is hopeful that further lockdown measures won't be necessary.