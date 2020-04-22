CDC Director Redfield warns second coronavirus wave could be 'more difficult,' hit same time as flu

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Tuesday that a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the fall could be worse than the current one hitting the U.S. because it would come at the opening of the flu season.

"There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through," CDC Director Robert Redfield told The Washington Post. "We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time."

The current outbreak has killed more than 45,000 people in the U.S. and more than 178,000 worldwide, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University.

Many health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have also warned of a potential second wave of infection.

"There is always the possibility as we get into next fall, and the beginning of early winter, that we could see a rebound," Fauci told CNN last week.

Models had predicted that COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, would kill 100,000-200,000 Americans. Though it appears the actual number of fatalities will be much lower – which most experts attribute to the level of adherence to social distancing guidelines – the outbreak has strained the capacity of hospitals to treat the more than 825,000 confirmed cases in the country. States hit hardest by the virus have scrambled to find enough respirators, ventilators and protective gear for medical staff to respond to the crisis.

This outbreak became widespread in March when the number of flu cases normally begins to taper off. Redfield warned that if hospitals had to respond to another coronavirus outbreak at the same time as flu cases, both of which affect the respiratory system, the health care system could be overwhelmed.

Redfield said the U.S. was fortunate the coronavirus did not arrive earlier because if the peak from that outbreak had come at the same time as the peak in flu cases, "it could have been really, really, really, really difficult in terms of health capacity."

The CDC director said that his concerns about a second wave have largely fallen on deaf ears.

"When I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don’t understand what I mean," Redfield told the Post.

There are many unanswered questions about the virus that could determine whether there will be a second wave of infection and how bad that wave might be. One of the biggest unknowns is whether people who have survived COVID-19 are immune and, if so, how long that immunity lasts.

The virus is similar to other coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS that do convey some immunity, so experts are optimistic this one will do the same. That could mean large swaths of the country will be safe from a second outbreak because many people have likely been exposed to the virus but did not develop symptoms.

The size of the population that might have developed antibodies to the virus can't be known until wider testing has been done. But Fauci told CBS News on Monday that antibody tests won't be meaningful until more is known about the virus.

He said it was "a reasonable assumption that when you have an antibody that you are protected against reinfection. But that has not been proven for this particular virus."

"We don't know how long that protection – if it exists – lasts. Is it one month? Three months? Six months? A year?" Fauci said.

Another key is whether the coronavirus behaves like influenza, largely going away during the warmer months but reappearing as the weather cools, which is the scenario that concerns Redfield.

Redfield said social distancing has been critical to slowing the spread of the disease. He advised states to adhere to the guidelines put out last week by the White House for them to begin to lift their restrictions..

When asked about the protests against stay-at-home orders that have been held in multiple states and calls to "liberate" states – language used in a series of tweets from President Donald Trump – Redfield told the Post, "It's not helpful."