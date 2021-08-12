CDC director refers to 'pregnant people' when recommending coronavirus vaccine during pregnancy

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky referred to "pregnant people" in a tweet recommending the coronavirus vaccine to women.

The CDC urges people 12 years and older, including pregnant and breastfeeding women, to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

"The rise in cases, vaccine hesitancy, and the increased risk of severe illness for pregnant people make vaccination against #COVID19 more urgent than ever," Walensky tweeted Wednesday.

The rise in cases, vaccine hesitancy, and the increased risk of severe illness for pregnant people make vaccination against #COVID19 more urgent than ever. Read why @CDCgov recommends that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19. https://t.co/SAVvJS9Dgj pic.twitter.com/ufxzcLPy83 — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) August 11, 2021



"Evidence suggests that the benefits of receiving a #COVID19 vaccine during pregnancy outweighs any known or potential risks and vaccination is essential to protect pregnant people," she continued in another tweet.

Pregnant women are at an increased risk for "severe illness" from the coronavirus, according to the CDC's website.

“Although the overall risk of severe illness is low, pregnant and recently pregnant people are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 when compared with non-pregnant people," the department's website reads. "Severe illness includes illness that requires hospitalization, intensive care, need for a ventilator or special equipment to breathe, or illness that results in death. Additionally, pregnant people with COVID-19 are at increased risk of preterm birth and might be at increased risk of other adverse pregnancy outcomes, compared with pregnant women without COVID-19."

