CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency announced Saturday.

Walensky is up-to-date with her vaccinations and is experiencing mild symptoms, the CDC said in a statement. She is currently isolating at home and is expected to participate in meetings virtually.

CDC senior staff members and other close contacts have been informed, the agency said.

The news of Walensky's positive test comes as health officials urge Americans to get updated boosters ahead of an expected winter surge of COVID-19 as the CDC monitors new variants.

MOVE ASIDE, BA.5: These new COVID variants are gaining ground in the US

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID