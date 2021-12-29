CDC director says new COVID-19 isolation rules were based on 'what we thought people would be able to tolerate'

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testifying before the Senate on July 20. J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/via Getty Images

New COVID isolation guidelines are based on what the CDC "thought people would be able to tolerate."

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the changes were made in the context of surging cases.

The Omicron variant accounts for 59% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in the US, according to CDC data.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday that the shortened COVID-19 isolation guidelines were based on what the CDC "thought people would be able to tolerate."

"It really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate," Walensky told Katilan Collins on CNN, after she asked if the decision had as much to do with business as it did with science.

The CDC on Monday updated its recommended isolation policy for people who are infected from 10 days to five days — as long as they don't have any symptoms.

She added: "We have seen relatively low rates of isolation for all of this pandemic."

Walensky said the CDC's isolation guidance was previously "conservative" and that the changes were made in the context of expecting a surge in COVID-19 cases where many people would be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

"People would feel well enough to be at work — they would not necessarily tolerate being home — and if they may not comply with being home this is the moment that we needed to make that decision and those changes," she said.

A person receives a COVID-19 test at a walk-up testing site in New York City on December 15, 2021. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

According to the latest estimates from the CDC, the highly infectious Omicron variant accounts for around 59% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in the US — which is up from 23% of cases last week.

Overall, cases continue to rise at a rapid rate. The country's seven-day average for infections hit 240,437 on December 27, putting it on track to break the previous seven-day average record of 250,437 daily cases, which was set last January, according to CDC data.

The situation on the ground is far different than last year. Almost 62% of the US population is fully vaccinated and 73% of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Another 33% have gotten a booster shot, which offers additional protection against the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Story continues

Rising hospitalizations, including among children, are straining the healthcare system, but those hospitalizations are not a sign the virus is more severe or dangerous to kids, experts say. Instead, preliminary data suggest children experience milder cases from Omicron compared to Delta — and surging cases of both variants inevitably mean more hospitalizations among all age groups.

"I think the important story to tell here is that severity is way down and the risk for significant severe disease seems to be lower," Dr. David Rubin, a researcher at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told the New York Times.

While deaths typically lag behind rising infections by several weeks, they are a fraction of the fatalities that the US saw last January. During last winter's peak, the US was averaging more than 3,300 daily deaths from the virus. At present, the US is averaging less than 1,100 COVID-19 deaths each day.

Read the original article on Business Insider