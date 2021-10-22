CDC director: U.S. may change definition of "fully vaccinated" as boosters roll out

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday the U.S. "may need to update" its definition for what it means to have full vaccination against COVID.

The big picture: The CDC and the FDA have officially approved boosters with every authorized vaccine in the U.S. for people who meet specific requirements. Walensky explained that since not everyone is eligible for a booster, the definition has not been changed "yet."

Currently, the CDC's definition is the following: "Fully vaccinated persons are those who are ≥14 days post-completion of the primary series of an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine."

What they're saying: "We have not yet changed the definition of 'fully vaccinated.' We will continue to look at this. We may need to update our definition of 'fully vaccinated' in the future," Walensky said during a press briefing.

She also encouraged those eligible to get boosters: "If you're eligible for a booster, go ahead and get your booster," she said.

