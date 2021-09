Good Morning America

James Bond would take his "shaken, not stirred," but one award-winning mixologist has three new riffs on the iconic martini for the upcoming Emmy Awards. As Hollywood prepares for the Emmy Awards to make its in-person return, Ketel One and Diageo Reserve World Class bartender Charles Joly created a cocktail collection that pays homage to the vodka martini tailor-made for the official festivities. Joly created three fresh takes -- while staying true to each cocktail's roots -- on the classic martini, the cosmopolitan, and the espresso martini and shared his recipes for each.