CDC director is 'very concerned' that Covid cases have stopped falling

1 / 2

CDC director is 'very concerned' that Covid cases have stopped falling

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Ingram
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The third Covid-19 spike may be leveling off at a high level, a worrying shift in the trajectory of the pandemic, a top government health official warned Friday.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gave a sobering update about the latest data on cases, hospital admissions and deaths in the United States, and she said the direction of the numbers may mean states should rethink plans to relax restrictions on in-person activities.

"Over the last few weeks, cases and hospital admissions in the United States had been coming down since early January, and deaths had been declining in the past week, but the latest data suggests that these declines may be stalling, potentially leveling off at still a very high number," she said in a briefing.

"We at CDC consider this a very concerning shift in the trajectory," she said.

It's not clear where the numbers will go from here — whether they will resume falling, plateau or even spike again — but Walensky said her agency was watching the data closely.

The warning comes as states and localities are preparing to loosen some regulations on economic activity and in-person gatherings, a development that she said may be premature, especially as the Biden administration prepares for a ramp-up in vaccinations in the coming weeks.

"It’s important to remember where we are in the pandemic. Things are tenuous. Now is not the time to relax restrictions," she said.

Walensky said the data may reflect "the beginning effects" of new variants spreading throughout the U.S. The variant known as B.1.1.7, first identified in the United Kingdom, now represents about 10 percent of cases in the U.S., she said.

"We may be done with the virus, but clearly the virus is not done with us," she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Decline in COVID-19 cases 'may be stalling' -CDC head

    "Over the last few weeks, cases and hospital admissions in the United States have been coming down since early January and deaths have been declining in the past week. But the latest data suggest that these declines may be stalling," Walensky said.The White House is working on a broad campaign to educate Americans about the vaccine as it seeks to bring the pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 people in the United States under control.President Joe Biden on Thursday noted concerns that later this spring supply of the vaccines would outstrip demand because of vaccine hesitancy.

  • The CDC says the US will screen and track people traveling from countries with Ebola cases

    Travelers coming in from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea will have their info sent to local health departments for tracking purposes.

  • I Think I’m Having A COVID Mid-Life Crisis

    I always suspected I would be the mid-life crisis type.

  • Plunging demand for COVID-19 tests may leave US exposed

    Just five weeks ago, Los Angeles County was conducting more than 350,000 weekly coronavirus tests, including at a massive drive-thru site at Dodger Stadium, as health workers raced to contain the worst COVID-19 hotspot in the U.S. “It’s shocking how quickly we’ve gone from moving at 100 miles an hour to about 25,” said Dr. Clemens Hong, who leads the county’s testing operation. The drop in screening comes at a significant moment in the outbreak: Experts are cautiously optimistic that COVID-19 is receding after killing more than 500,000 people in the U.S. but concerned that emerging variants could prolong the epidemic.

  • All English households with school children offered twice weekly COVID tests

    All households in England with school or college aged children will be offered two rapid COVID-19 tests per person per week to support the government’s priority to get young people back in the classroom, the health ministry said on Sunday. Last week British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a phased plan to end England's latest COVID-19 lockdown, offering a "cautious" approach to try to prevent a return to wholesale restrictions that have hobbled the economy. The health ministry said rapid test kits would be made available to collect from Monday at more than 500 locations, or through workplace testing and local community testing services.

  • Pfizer COVID vaccine dramatically cuts need for ventilators in older adults, CDC says

    The preliminary data comes from Israel, which leads the world in per capita vaccinations.

  • Op-Ed: My parents are almost 80 and getting chemo. Why is it so hard for them to get the vaccine?

    When the doctor told us to call the COVID vaccine hotline, we knew we were completely on our own, despite my parents' advanced age and risk factors.

  • We Asked Doctors: When Will We Stop Wearing Face Masks?

    Masks are now a part of our everyday lives, but with vaccination rates increasing — and the looming threat of more contagious variants — new questions have arisen. Do you still need a mask if you’ve been vaccinated? Does it all depend on herd immunity? Here’s what doctors say.

  • Letters to the Editor: We've provided a breeding ground for virus mutations with repeated reopenings

    Our cycle of lockdowns and reopenings always keeps the coronavirus burning through the population, providing ample opportunities for new strains to emerge.

  • Some states offering Covid vaccines by age. It's simpler and faster, but is it fair?

    An age-based priority system could exacerbate the difficulty in getting underserved communities vaccinated, experts say.

  • What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

    Go back to the place you got your first shot if you lose your paper card, and make sure to take a photo of the vaccine card after your first dose.

  • 8 Common Phrases Teachers Say at Parent Teacher Conferences, Explained

    It can be hard to understand certain statements at parent-teacher conferences. I know, because I’m both a parent and a teacher myself.

  • Scientists get serious about mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines

    Mixing and matching doses of different COVID-19 vaccines was an idea that scientists dismissed out of hand. Now they're taking it seriously.

  • Moderna Misses Expectations But Remains Optimistic For Future Vaccine Rollout

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) saw its stock jump on Thursday despite mounting losses, after the COVID-19 vaccine-maker reported more than double the revenue Wall Street predicted. Moderna missed EPS expectations with revenue far surpassing analyst forecasts as the company first began to recognize revenue from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. The loss was simply a result of heavy investment to increase the production of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company has spent the past two months producing and shipping its much-awaited coronavirus vaccine but its fourth-quarter is merely the surface of its vaccine success. In 2021, Moderna plans to manufacture 600-700 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine but it should be able to expand its capacity to 1.4 billion doses in 2022 due to heavy capital investments, all of which should result in massive profits. Q4 and FY 2020 For the fourth quarter ended December 31, Moderna reported a quarterly loss of $0.69 per share, which was below Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. Moderna did bring in $570.75 billion in sales. That crushed the average estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet for $279.4 million and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 74.76%. Just one year ago, revenues amounted to $14.06 million but until its mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine, the company had never brought an approved medicine to the market. How to Buy Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) Stock Losses grew to 69 cents per share after a 37-cent per-share loss in the year-ago period, whereas analysts expected a 34-cent loss. Although a big portion of revenue still came from the grant received from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to advance its COVID vaccine, for the first time, Moderna had product sales, and they amounted to $199.87 million as the company began recognizing COVID vaccine sales in December. Although losses widened in 2020, Moderna's sales skyrocket to $803.4 million. Possible threat One of the biggest risks ahead for all vaccine makers is the prevalence of new coronavirus variants. To tackle this, Moderna is investigating two upgrades. The first is actually a third dose of vaccine that would increase neutralizing antibody levels to better fend off new strains. The second is a strain-specific upgraded version which has been moved into preclinical and phase 1 trials as of the end of January. Moderna is designing it to target the. If successful, the company should be able to quickly adapt it to protect against future strains, although it is designed to target the South African variation. Teenagers In early December, Moderna began a phase 2/3 trial of its COVID vaccine in young adults who are 12 to 17years old. The data will be reported in spring and should result in Emergency Use Authorization just in time for the back-to-school period in September. But as of last month, Moderna didn't have enough adolescent volunteers. Teens aren't at the greatest risk from serious COVID-19 complications but they play a role in the transmission of the virus, so their vaccination is another important element in containing the pandemic. 2021 The company expects $18.4 billion in full-year 2021 sales of its COVID vaccine. The figure is based on already inked advance purchase agreements but additional discussions are ongoing for both 2021 and 2022. That outlook shattered forecasts as analysts expected $11 billion. Furthermore, the company said it plans to make 700 million doses of its vaccine this year, while still working to bring that capacity up to 1 billion. In 2022, Moderna expects to be able to produce 1.4 billion doses. Chief Executive Stephane Bancel called 2020 a historic year for the company as it trailed Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) by a week in the U.S by gaining emergency use authorization. The vaccine is Moderna's first commercial product with 32 million doses having been administered in the U.S. to millions of people around the world. In 2020, Moderna went from knowing mRNA vaccines can be highly efficient it went to cash-flow generating commercial company that is helping save the world from the claws of an invisible enemy. The latest reported quarter ended a milestone year for the biotech company. 2020 was a year in which the world went dark but the pandemic helped Moderna shine as it provided us with a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel. Since the beginning of 2021, its shares gained 38.6%, greatly exceeding S&P 500's gain of 4.5%. This article is not a press release and is contributed by IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Moderna Misses Expectations But Things Are More Than Fine appeared first on IAM Newswire. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChinese EV Company Li Did Well Last Quarter, But Not Well EnoughBaidu Is Determined To Show It Has More To Offer© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Mass. urgent care says state cutoff supply of COVID-19 vaccine

    Massachusetts says it removed some urgent care facilities out of the vaccine program because they weren't following the rules, but CareWell disputes that's the problem.

  • A Texas woman went viral on TikTok for using boiled snow to wash out hair dye after her pipes froze

    When a snowstorm left a Texas family without running water in the middle of a dye job, this woman had to get creative.

  • Exclusive: Single-shot Covid vaccine could be weeks away as regulators start approval process

    A single-shot vaccine to combat Covid in Britain could be just weeks away, with regulators set to begin the approval process this week. Ministers are expecting the Johnson & Johnson jab – which has been authorised in the US for emergency use – to start formal regulatory approval in the coming days. The UK has ordered 30 million doses, the US 100 million and Canada 38 million. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which must carry out the checks for the UK, did not respond to a request for a comment. The development came as reports emerged that just one shot of the Pfizer or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine reduced the risk of being admitted to hospital by more than 90 per cent. Public health officials have briefed ministers on the new results, according to a report in The Mail on Sunday. Health sources said the jab, developed by Johnson & Johnson's vaccines division Janssen, was not yet being considered by the MHRA for formal approval – a process that normally takes less than two weeks, based on the timelines for Pfizer and Astra Zeneca's jabs. A senior Government source said the MHRA formal process was "very likely" to start this week. The Department of Health and Social Care declined to comment. A department source said: "We are working with them to complete the rolling review process and we look forward to receiving more data from them as soon as possible."

  • CDC chief: Variants mean keep guard up on virus

    The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm that recent gains against the coronavirus may be stalling. (Feb. 26)

  • Pandemic experts are starting to sound increasingly optimistic. Is it safe to make plans for a summer vacation?

    Scientists say you can start getting optimistic about a summer with fewer pandemic restrictions — but maybe not too optimistic. A report in The Washington Post goes so far as to say "there is a good chance that by summer ... many aspects of life will be reminiscent of a time before coronavirus." David Rubin, director of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's PolicyLab, says "the probability of a great summer is really increasing," and the article outlines a tantalizing array of activities that may soon be within reach: everything from family reunions to indoor dinner parties to even summer vacations. Similarly, a USA Today op-ed heralds "the beginning of the end of the pandemic," attributing a major fall in infection rates largely to natural immunity following such widespread exposure to COVID-19. Vox describes epidemiologists with an attitude "of guarded optimism that the pandemic is entering its last stage," with one public health expert tentatively predicting a "normal-ish" summer. "There are wild card factors that could change this, but I've been telling people if there are things you've been wanting to do, think July or late summer," Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious-disease expert at Columbia University told the Post. But, of course, there are major caveats. Numbers were trending in the right direction for a few weeks, but have now plateaued or ticked back up, so we're not necessarily on a one-way path out of the woods. Experts offered a reality check in The Atlantic, saying "we still have a very long way to go." That's if we use annual flu hospitalizations and deaths as a benchmark for risk "largely considered acceptable by the public." But considering the flu kills an average of 55 to 140 Americans a day in recent years, our current COVID-19 toll of nearly 2,000 deaths per day is really far off, even if the "flu test" is "not a perfect apples-to-apples comparison," as the Atlantic writes. Everyone is hesitant to make actual predictions at this point, and even the Post, after floating the idea of restaurants and game nights in our near future, notes CDC director Rochelle Walensky said stagnating infections numbers mark a "very concerning shift." "We may be done with the virus," said Walensky, "but clearly the virus is not done with us." More stories from theweek.comBiden in the quagmireBen Sasse on Matt Gaetz: 'That guy is not an adult'Newly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'

  • Kevin Durant’s injury just earned Domantas Sabonis a huge bonus

    Kevin Durant's injury just helped Domantas Sabonis earn his All-Star bonus.