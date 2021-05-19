CDC Director Walensky asked to clarify mask guidance during Senate panel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., questioned Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about the agency's mask guidance that was released on Thursday for people who are vaccinated for COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s CDC Chief Keeps Changing Her Story—and Confusing Everyone

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos AP/GettyThe most remarkable moment of national frustration over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus guidelines began two days before the agency’s controversial new mask guidance was even announced.“Dr. Walensky, I used to have the utmost respect for the guidance from the CDC,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) told Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, last week, in detailing her belief that the CDC has been slow to keep up with the science. “I always considered the CDC to be the gold standard. I don’t anymore.”That exchange, during a hearing of the Senate Health Committee over the CDC’s confusing—and at times contradictory—criteria on public mask-wearing, was followed only days later by a stunning about-face: Vaccinated people could ditch masks virtually anywhere, according to the CDC.And Collins, for one, thinks the timing is more than a little suspicious.“Doesn’t that tell you something, that it must have been underway at the time?” Collins told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. “Wouldn’t you think the CDC would respond by saying, ‘We agree that the science has caused us to take a second look, we’re in the process of that, and we expect that we will have something to say on this issue shortly’?”Women Don’t Want to Give Up Masks, and Go Back to CatcallsCollins’s reaction typifies the recurrence of a common concern during the Trump administration: that public-health guidelines were being guided by something other than sound scientific consensus. This time, however, experts are less worried about presidential tangents involving bleach and sunshine than they are that the whiplash between excessive caution and reckless abandon could undermine public health messaging.“I think it’s premature—I would even say reckless,” said Zenei Cortez, president of the California Nurses Association, whose state is one of the few not to swiftly implement the new recommendations. “We believe the CDC is putting our lives at risk.”The CDC did not respond to a request for comment for this story.Cortez, like several medical professionals The Daily Beast interviewed, noted that there is as yet no national policy for verifying who has received the two shots and nor has an appropriate amount of time passed before the nation moves on from mask use. And, like others, she worried it would contribute to public confusion.“They think the pandemic is over,” Cortez said, of the people she had already seen shedding their masks. “It’s not over.”Walensky’s tenure has also suffered from what Collins characterized as “confusing, conflicting” guidance emanating from both Walensky and the CDC. On Wednesday, appearing before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Walensky attested that vaccinated people do not spread the coronavirus.“Data have emerged again that have demonstrated that even if you were to get infected post-vaccination, you can’t give it to anyone else,” she told Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO).Yet the CDC’s most recent online recommendations for the fully vaccinated, viewed even as she spoke, describe the risk of transmitting the disease only as “reduced” after inoculation. And that update links to a science brief from early April that states, “Vaccinated people could potentially still get COVID-19 and spread it to others.”It wasn’t even the first time Walensky seemed to diverge from her own agency on that specific issue. In a March 29 appearance on The Rachel Maddow Show, Walensky declared “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick.” This triggered an outcry from scientists who insist that data about whether the inoculated can transmit COVID-19 remained inconclusive. The CDC eventually walked back this claim, saying that Walensky “spoke broadly,” and added, “It’s possible that some people who are fully vaccinated could get COVID-19. The evidence isn’t clear whether they can spread the virus to others.”Professor Lawrence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, was unnerved by the new guidance released last week. Data on the rates of indoor and outdoor infection have remained largely unchanged, while only a third of Americans are fully vaccinated—leaving the abrupt policy pivot scientifically inexplicable, he argued.Worse, a public trend toward demasking could encourage the unvaccinated to strip away their face gear.“Their guidance has been head-spinning and head-scratching,” Gostin told The Daily Beast. “It’s very unlikely this new guidance is going to encourage somebody who hasn’t gotten a vaccine to get a vaccine. It’s much more likely that it will encourage the unvaccinated to take off their masks. In fact, most people perceive what the CDC has done as mask guidance, not vaccine guidance.”It was far from the first time a shift in the Biden-era CDC’s guideposts provoked confusion and complaints.In February, despite Biden’s push to swiftly reopen schools and relieve struggling students and overwhelmed parents, the CDC maintained that educational institutions should keep six feet of social distancing in place—even though it meant leaving most instruction online. In response to questions from reporters, Walensky insisted that “we really do believe that you need full, six feet of physical distancing.”Then, on March 19, the CDC announced that three feet of social distancing in schools was sufficient.In announcing the easing of outdoor mask standards last month, Walensky asserted that “less than 10 percent of documented transmission in many studies has occurred outdoors.” The comment attracted criticism from The New York Times, which noted that outdoor infections are in fact far, far rarer than that statistic would indicate.Meanwhile, the CDC’s summer camp guidance has remained unchanged since late April, mandating that campers and staff stay masked and socially distant “at all times,” even in the open air. Experts New York magazine interviewed characterized these rules as “cruel” and “irrational,” and the standards earned Walensky further ire from Collins during her Senate testimony.Yet Walensky fiercely defended the policy, noting she’d held her own son back from attending his beloved summer retreat last year.Walensky gets personal responding to criticism from Sen. Collins, who said CDC has lost its credibility because of overly cautious guidance on returning to school and camp. pic.twitter.com/KnfjJGO6mE— Emily Kopp (@emilyakopp) May 11, 2021 “I want our kids back in camp,” Walensky insisted days before telling vaccinated people, who do not include young children, they could go without masks. “The camp guidance is intended to get our kids to camp and allow them to stay there.”For Collins, this followed the same disconcerting misalignment between the CDC’s policy positions and the latest data. The threat, she warned, is that it will breed further public skepticism of the agency’s instructions.“It concerns me because I want the science to be driving this,” added Collins. “And the reason that’s so important is many of the CDC recommendations are ones that we should be following. If people lose confidence in the CDC’s guidelines, because they’re not updated to reflect the latest science, then they’re going to disregard all of them.”Gostin called for “cutting [Walensky] some slack,” and argued she was likely subject to intense political pressure, as numerous interest groups push for a general reopening. Most of the failures, he asserted, owe to a lack of educational and communications infrastructure at the CDC.However, Walensky has hardly made her situation easier with her public statements.On April 23, Walensky asserted at a White House briefing that the “CDC recommends that pregnant people receive the COVID-19 vaccine," citing a study from the New England Journal of Medicine. The CDC’s actual advice, which it reiterated the following day, was in fact more cautious: “pregnant people are eligible and can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”To this day, the CDC’s guidance for the pregnant and breastfeeding remains that “based on how these vaccines work in the body, experts believe they are unlikely to pose a risk for people who are pregnant. However, there are currently limited data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant people.”’Libertarian Reason magazine even argued that Walensky misrepresented a study she cited while defending her use of the “less than 10 percent” figure for outdoor transmission.Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, a Twitter-famous epidemiologist and veteran of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, recalled his initial reaction to Walensky’s remarks on the Maddow interview."Immediately I knew that had to be walked back,” he said. “It just wasn’t true.”Feigl-Ding acknowledged that some real-world studies have shown the mRNA-based Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are largely effective at preventing people from passing COVID-19 to others. But further trials are needed, he argued, and evidence is still lacking on the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against asymptomatic transmission.Emerging variants are increasingly contagious, even as vaccines massively reduce the risk of death and hospitalization, and “breakthrough” cases are rare but remain a danger. Worse, millions of people—in particular children under 12—are as yet unvaccinated. And, like Gostin and Cortez, Feigl-Ding noted there is no way of knowing if the unmasked person in the supermarket is fully inoculated or is simply a disbeliever.“If I let down my guard, one of these anti-masker/anti-vaxxer people could transmit it to me and I could carry it asymptomatically and transmit it to an immunocompromised family member,” he warned.Like Gostin, Feigl-Ding said he was inclined to be charitable to Walensky, given the difficulty and complexity of her job. But he fretted that the CDC was setting policy unsupported by science. He called the three-foot standard in schools “a joke,” which he argued is based on flawed early data.In truth, Feigl-Ding said, the safety of going out vaccinated and unmasked varies based on a person’s situation. Most outdoor activity is extremely safe—but congested events, such as the open-air religious ceremonies in COVID-stricken India, remain dangerous. People who live alone or in a small household and have limited daily interactions are unlikely to have or cause any ill effect once their doses have taken effect. Frontline workers, who may live in multigenerational homes, run a far greater risk."The answer is, it depends. But people don’t want to hear, ‘It depends.’ They want ‘What’s the bottom line, give it to me in 15 seconds,’” he said. "The CDC is having trouble weaving through all that.”CDC Director Grilled for Creating ‘Confusion’ on Mask GuidelinesDr. Scott C. Ratzan, an international public health expert with the City University of New York, agreed. He defended Walensky’s overall performance, but argued the CDC needed to aggressively improve its public-facing online presence, including with rapidly updated transcripts and frequently-asked-questions on its website to resolve areas of public confusion. Most importantly, he echoed Gostin’s call for the agency to hire more social scientists and outreach professionals.“There is a field of health communication, and there are people who have been writing, researching, engaging,” he said. “I believe we all want to help and get out of this better: nobody wants to be the critic or the Monday morning quarterback. So the more we can figure out the ways to engage in this 24-hour communication world, the more we can move in the right direction with data, evidence, and the way we communicate it to the public.”Within the White House—where news of the lifted mask mandate for vaccinated workers prompted a complex-wide de-masking last Thursday afternoon—the swift about-face was seen less as a sign of communications breakdown than as a strict observance of the administration’s arms-length rule on proposals from the COVID-19 task force. Given the previous administration’s frequent mixing of politics and pandemic response, one person familiar told The Daily Beast, the White House is not keen on being seen as agitating in favor of any particular guideline changes.“The administration has been very clear about leaving those decisions up to the experts,” the person said.The White House defended Walensky and the new recommendations at a press conference Monday, maintaining both had been straightforward and easily comprehensible.“What this guidance provides is information to the public about what they can do to be safe,” press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “So the guidance is actually pretty clear, but it gives people the information and the power to be able to protect themselves. If you get vaccinated, you go through your two doses, your two weeks past your doses, you no longer need to wear a mask.”Nonetheless, by that afternoon, Politico reported that—in reaction to criticism and the impending departure of two top officials—Walensky planned to streamline the agency’s COVID-19 chain of command and improve internal communications. And Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, admitted to Axios on Tuesday that many people were “misinterpreting” the latest guidance.He added, “It’s not their fault.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Masked Singer' double elimination reveals the most shocking unmasking yet

    It was a double elimination night during the Masked Singer semi finals Wednesday as both the Yeti and the season's biggest mystery, Cleudle-Doo, were unmasked. Before the Yeti's unmasking, Cluedle-Doo, who has made an appearance at least once every episode this season by interrupting the show to reveal a clue about one of the masked singers, gave a super fun performance of "Return of the Mask." However, Cluedle's identity has remained pretty mysterious, until Wednesday, when he unmasked and revealed himself to be founding member of New Kids on the Block but, more importantly, panelist Jenny McCarthy's husband, Donnie Wahlberg. "Donnie, have you been coming in each week and lying," McCarthy asked her husband, who replied, "I've been sneaking in and out." "I'm supposed to have Golden Ears and I didn't recognize my husband's voice," McCarthy exclaimed. Meanwhile, Wahlberg said he decided to do Masked Singer for two reasons. "One, obviously, to see my wife. And two, you know, it's been so long since I've performed for my fans, and New Kids On the Block fans, affectionately known as Blockheads, they're family. They're my heart. So I did it for my ladies and brothers and, of course, my lady, too." As for the Yeti, the masked singer with the lowest amount of votes Wednesday was revealed to be actor, singer and dancer Omarion, who shared, "This is, like, you know, a new challenge, you know, to continue to just broaden my range as a performer. And this was an amazing experience. So, thank you guys for all of your compliments. I truly appreciate it."

  • US to keep Canadian, Mexican borders closed through June 21; India surpasses US daily death record: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The United States has yielded to India a dark statistic of the global pandemic – India has recorded the highest single-day death toll. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • The WHO's Europe director says fully vaccinated people should still wear a mask, breaking with CDC guidance

    Hans Kluge said people should also "rethink or avoid" international travel, in a departure from the EU position.

  • CDC director defends controversial mask guidance

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky went to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to justify her agency’s proposed budget, only to confront questions on last Thursday’s surprising and controversial guidance that vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most situations.

  • Biden calls Israel's Netanyahu, asks for 'significant de-escalation' of conflict

    President Biden called for “significant de-escalation” from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday after 10 days of heavy fighting between Israelis and Palestinians.

  • Fauci says public is 'misinterpreting' latest CDC mask guidance

    "I think people are misinterpreting, thinking that this is a removal of a mask mandate for everyone — it's not," Dr. Fauci said.

  • GOP Rep. Katko asks colleagues to put politics aside and vote for Jan. 6 commission

    Speaking on the House floor, Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., appealed to his colleagues to set aside politics and vote in favor of legislation that would create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Katko, who helped craft the bill, cited the names of Capitol police officers who were killed and injured in the attack, and wanted them and their families to know that in voting for the legislation “we are doing it for them.”

  • Masks in America now 'depending on an honor system' as pandemic wanes

    Dr. Natasha Kathuria, an emergency medicine physician, says there is no efficient way to verify who is vaccinated and who is not.

  • Mike Trout to miss up to 2 months with calf injury

    Trout suffered the injury while running the base paths Monday night.

  • American Airlines blackballed employee for reporting sexual assault, Fort Worth woman says

    Kimberly Goesling from Fort Worth said a celebrity chef hired by the airline sexually assaulted her, and the company retaliated against her for reporting the assault.

  • European Union to open for vaccinated travelers; Dr. Anthony Fauci says public 'misinterpreting' CDC mask guidance: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The European Union agreed to ease restrictions on nonessential travel for those who are fully vaccinated. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Luis Rojas says Pete Alonso will 'probably' receive MRI on sore hand

    Pete Alonso was originally thought to just having been given the night off after he wasn't included in the Mets' lineup on Wednesday night, but apparently that wasn't the real reason.

  • School on a Saturday? These CMS sites are turning into COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

    The vaccine clinics at Charlotte area schools are open to everyone ages 12 and older.

  • DOTr, SM break ground on EDSA Busway Concourse

    EDSA, considered Metro Manila’s most important (and busiest) thoroughfare, will soon have the EDSA Busway Concourse. This was followed by ground breaking rites simultaneously held in three locations. During the virtual groundbreaking ceremonies Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade expressed gratitude to stakeholders and partners of the project—particularly the SM Group—for making the project a reality. “Taus-puso ang aking pasasalamat dahil sa wakas, makakamit at matitikman na ng publiko ang tunay na pagbabago sa EDSA gamit ang EDSA Busway Concourse. Mas magiging ligtas na ang pag akyat-baba ng mga pasahero sa mga sakayan. Mas kombinyente na rin ang pagsakay dahil magkakaroon pa ng ticket booths, concierge at turnstiles para sa automatic fare collection system. Meron tayong sistema na friendly sa ating mga senior citizens at sa mga persons with challenges and disabilities (I want to express my heartfelt appreciation that, at last, the public will get to taste and enjoy the true change in EDSA with the EDSA Busway Concourse. This will ensure the passengers’ safety in getting to bus terminals. It would also be more convenient to commute since there would be ticket booths, concierge and turnstiles for the automatic fare collection. We also have a system that would help cater to senior citizens and persons with disabilities)," Secretary Tugade said. According to the Department of Transportation, the transactions at the EDSA Busway will take place at the concourses before the onboarding of passengers. Back in November 2020, the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the construction of the EDSA Busway concourse was signed. The SM Group will start the construction of three concourses to be built at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City, SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City, and SM North EDSA in Quezon City. Aside from the above-mentioned locations, EDSA Busway bridges with concourse will be placed at the following locations: President D. Macapagal Boulevard in Aseana City, and EDSA near the corner of President D. Macapagal Avenue. For his part, SM Prime Holdings Inc. President Jeffrey Lim said, “Today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks another milestone in the EDSA Busway project. And SM Prime is honored to be part of the government’s effort in further improving the commuting experience of every Filipino." SM Supermalls President Steven Tan shared that SM has invested over ₱120 million for the project aimed to mainly benefit commuters. “We really aspire to provide a convenient, fast, and safe commuting experience for all Filipinos. The project is slated to start next month June 2021 and the target completion is within 10 months, so by the first quarter of 2022, we hope that everybody can already enjoy this convenient and pleasurable experience of commuting along EDSA Tan,” Tan noted. Further, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos lauded the DOTr project under Tugade. “I thank and congratulate Secretary Art Tugade for such a monumental accomplishment. He has really changed the landscape of mass transit, especially in EDSA. It makes me very happy to know that together, we succeeded in converting what used to be a symbol of traffic into a symbol now of what the true leadership of President Duterte brings,” Villar said. “There’s a 47.3 percent average decrease in travel among public utility buses traveling along EDSA from January 2020 to January of this year while there is 89.81 percent or 9.61 kilometers per hour average increase in travel speed of our PUBs for the similar period. All these figures are the sweet fruit of labor that we’ve long wanted our commuters and motorists alike to experience,” Abalos explained. Moreover, Green EDSA Movement Chairman Eddie Yap said that the EDSA Busway Concourse is eyeing to increase the buses plying along the country’s main thoroughfare to more than 500 from the current 200 bus units. “These reforms provide for a framework for sustainable management of urban traffic congestion and people mobility,” he claimed. Relatedly, DOTr Assistant Secretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Steven Pastor said that additional concourses will be constructed in other stations of the EDSA Busway. “Through our private partners, the Double Dragon and Wenceslao Group, two additional concourses will rise on Roxas Boulevard and Macapagal Avenue. On top of that, there are four stations on Buendia, Taft, Roxas Boulevard at Tramo,” Pastor said. Photos from Department of Transportation Facebook page Also read: DOTr Asec defends EDSA Busway design DOTr suspends mandatory use of Beep Cards on EDSA Busway Gov’t to install fresh batch of concrete barriers for EDSA Busway

  • COVID-19 flareups force return of restrictions for several Asian countries

    The coronavirus disease is making a resurgence in countries where it had seemed to be well under control.

  • Chicago now offering in-home COVID vaccines to all 65-plus

    Chicago is expanding its at-home COVID vaccination program to all residents 65 and older.

  • Val Demings expected to run for Marco Rubio's Florida Senate seat

    The former Orlando, Florida, police chief is in her third term in the U.S. House. She is expected to announce her campaign for the Senate soon.

  • Uniqlo shirts blocked at U.S. border in January on China forced labour concern

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Fast Retailing Co Ltd's Uniqlo brand shirts were blocked at the United States border in January on concerns they violated a ban on cotton products produced in the Xinjiang region of China, where there have been reports of forced labour. A U.S. Customs document dated May 10 said a shipment of Uniqlo men's shirts was impounded on Jan. 5 at the Port of Los Angeles due to a suspected violation of the ban. The document said a protest filed by Uniqlo's parent company was denied.

  • 17 celebrities who have spoken about living with diabetes

    Celebrities like Billy Porter, Nick Jonas, and Salma Hayek have spoken about their diabetes journeys, whether they have type 1, type 2, or gestational.