CDC Discontinues Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine Cards

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer administering COVID-19 vaccination record cards, the agency announced on its website. The CDC said it recommends keeping your card if you already have one and that states’ health departments are able to distribute vaccination records upon request. A number of pharmacy chains told CNN that the cards will not be required for future immunizations, but that they recommend bringing them to appointments nonetheless. “We recommend individuals bring their dose card or vaccination details to the appointment so immunizers can update with booster details, but it is not required,” Walgreens said in a statement to CNN.

