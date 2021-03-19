CDC Eases Rules on Distancing in Schools

Michael Rainey
·2 min read

Elementary school students can sit 3 feet from each other in classrooms as long as they are wearing masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday. The agency said it was relaxing its guidelines after new research showed that the old standard of 6 feet between students was unnecessary in many educational settings.

The new 3-foot rule applies to all elementary schools, and also to middle and high schools in communities with moderate levels of spread of Covid-19. Older students in communities with high levels of viral spread should stay 6 feet apart, the CDC said, as should all adults working in schools.

“These updated recommendations provide the evidence-based road map to help schools reopen safely, and remain open, for in-person instruction,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

Pressure to reopen: President Joe Biden has called for the majority of schools to reopen and return to full schedules, and CDC’s updated guidelines will make it easier for local school districts to hit that target. The issue has been a flashpoint throughout the country, with some experts questioning the CDC’s stringent guidelines and many parents calling for a full reopening.

But there is still resistance from some groups, including the nation’s two largest teachers’ unions, which have questioned the guidelines’ applicability to older, more crowded, and poorly ventilated schools in urban settings. “We need to make sure that before we do any changing or easing up of the mitigation strategies that we are making sure we have evidence from those diverse populations,” Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, told The Washington Post. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said she would “reserve judgment” on the new guidelines pending further review.

The bottom line: Most schools are currently open on at least a partial basis, and the CDC’s ruling should speed the process of getting more students back into classrooms this spring. “I’m hopeful that we are turning a corner on this pandemic,” the CDC’s Walensky said. “Getting our children back to school in-person instruction as soon as possible is a critical first step in doing so.”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • When will the pandemic end? Here are three numbers experts are looking at

    There won't be an on/off switch for the pandemic, but epidemiologists are watching certain metrics for signs of improvement.

  • You love your grandchildren. You just don’t like them very much. Now what?

    Grandparents love their grandchildren. Whatever the reason, the challenge for disenchanted grandparents is coming to terms with their reservations about their grandchildren. “It’s OK to want to set boundaries and not always be with your grandchildren,” said Jaime Kulaga, Ph.D., a licensed mental health counselor in Tampa, Fla. “But very rarely seeing them can cause a conflict for two reasons: your grown children might get upset with you for not wanting to be around their children, and grandchildren benefit from having a grandparent in their life.”

  • First female president urges Tanzanians to unite after death of COVID sceptic Magufuli

    Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Friday the country should unite and avoid pointing fingers after the death of John Magufuli, her COVID-19 sceptic predecessor, urging the east African country to look forward with hope and confidence. The remarks appeared aimed at dispelling a national mood of uncertainty that developed after Magufuli, criticised by opponents as a divisive and authoritarian figure, disappeared from public view for 18 days before his death was announced. Magufuli died of heart disease, Hassan said when announcing his death on Wedneday.

  • Two 13-year-old brothers are participating in Moderna's vaccine trial for kids. They're 'pretty chill' about it.

    The brothers were motivated to join Moderna's trial because they didn't want to spread the virus to their mom, who has an autoimmune condition.

  • Coronation Street uses real couples as Covid kissing doubles

    As a way around Covid restrictions, the soap has had real-life romantics standing in for actors.

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico statehood

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Blinken says U.S. weighs pressure, diplomacy on North Korea over denuclearisation and rights abuses

    Both pressure and diplomatic options are on the table for dealing with North Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, hours after a senior North Korean diplomat rejected any talks until Washington changed its policies. Blinken told a joint briefing with South Korean officials in Seoul that the administration of President Joe Biden would complete its review of North Korea policy in the next few weeks in close consultation with its allies. "President Biden plans to complete a North Korea policy review in the weeks ahead in close cooperation and consultation with the Republic of Korea, with Japan and with other key partners, including resuming pressure options and the potential for future diplomacy," Blinken said.

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Chinese officials suggest the US should handle its own human rights problems and not meddle in China's affairs

    Chinese diplomats said the US should focus on issues like Black Lives Matter, not meddling in internal affairs regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • For Biden, questions about Cuomo grow harder to ignore

    President Joe Biden's relentless effort to avoid the day-to-day distractions of the political world is being put to the test by the growing calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. The pressure on Biden grew dramatically last week when most of New York's congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, called on Cuomo to step aside. The governor has remained defiant and kept up his prominent role this week on the White House’s call with governors regarding the pandemic.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:How do mRNA vaccines work – and why do you need a second dose? 5 essential reads4 steps to reaching Biden’s goal of a July 4th with much greater freedom from COVID-19US could save tens of thousands of lives and tens of billions of dollars with 3 weeks of strict COVID-19 measures William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Rapper Lil Mama doubles down on transphobic comments and says she will start a 'heterosexual rights movement'

    Lil Mama, who has previously made transphobic statements, said on Instagram that she will be starting a "heterosexual rights movement."

  • ‘Unacceptable!’ Former FSU football star says he was harassed on a flight in Miami

    Dontavious Jackson had a bumpy flight the other day, TMZ first reported.

  • Biden to reach goal of 100m Covid vaccines in 100 days as early as Thursday

    Mr Biden’s 100th day in office will happen on 30 April

  • I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

    I tried the fitness routines Gal Gadot and Brie Larson used to get in superhero shape to see whether the DC or Marvel actress has the better regimen.

  • Demi Moore celebrates ex Bruce Willis' birthday and their 'blended families'

    Moore shared a family photo in honor of Willis' special day.

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • We now know the names of all 8 people killed in the Atlanta area spa shootings. Here's who they are.

    All eight people killed in the three shooting at Atlanta area spas have been identified. Here's who they are.

  • Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company's new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt

    The driver, identified only as Vic, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he believes the AI-powered cameras were a breach of privacy and trust.