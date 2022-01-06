CDC endorses COVID-19 booster shots for teens 12 to 15

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky gave the OK for teens ages 12 to 15 to receive the Pfizer booster, as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise among children.

