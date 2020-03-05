(Bloomberg) -- Deaths from the coronavirus surpassed 3,000 in China, though the first country hit by the disease also announced progress on discharging people after treatment. California called a state of emergency, underscoring the global spread of the disease.

The declaration in the most populous U.S. state followed passage in the House of Representatives of a $7.8 billion spending package to fund measures to combat the outbreak, showcasing a strengthening response in the world’s largest economy. In South Korea, cases have dropped three days in a row. Cases are climbing in the U.S. and Europe, and the first confirmed human-to-animal transmission of the coronavirus was reported in Hong Kong.

Key Developments:

Global cases reach 94,410; death toll rises past 3,269U.S. lawmakers agree on $7.8 billion in emergency spendingThe U.S. CDC lifted most restrictions on coronavirus testingVirus threatens to unleash lawsuits against global businessA coronavirus expert is racing for answers in a locked-down lab

Travel Bans Spread (10:34 a.m. Hong Kong Time)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces the government will continue travel bans for China and Iran, and will extend the ban to South Korea, in press conference in Canberra Thursday.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga separately said Thursday that his country has expressed strong concern to India over the South Asian nation’s suspension of visas to Japanese citizens. India, which has seen a rise in cases thanks in part to visiting tourists from Italy, earlier this week also canceled visas for Italians, Iranians and South Koreans issued on or before March 3, according to India Today.

South Korea Cases Slow (9:31 a.m. HK)

Asia’s fourth-largest economy reported a total of 5,766 coronavirus cases as of midnight between March 4-5, according to a statement from South Korea’s Health Ministry. That marks an increase of 438 for Wednesday, compared with 516 in the previous 24 hours and 600 the day before that.

Incheon airport, a major hub in northeast Asia near Seoul, plans to check temperatures on all departing passengers, according to South Korea’s transport ministry. Starting March 9, at 9 a.m. local time, temperatures will be checked for passengers when they enter the terminals, and again before entering the transit area. Passengers will be checked one last time at the boarding gate if departing to countries that requested this step.

Microsoft Work From Home Guidance (9:05 a.m. HK)

Microsoft Corp. became the largest employer in Washington state’s Puget Sound region to tell all workers to do their jobs from home if possible, until March 25, after King County made a similar recommendation to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Workers whose roles require their presence on site should go to their locations, except those aged 60 or over, pregnant or have underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems, the Redmond, Washington-based software maker said Wednesday in a blog post. Workers in those groups should discuss the appropriate leave options with their managers, the company said.

Microsoft, one of the biggest employers in the Seattle area, had previously given workers the option of working from home. Washington state has so far been hardest hit by the virus in the U.S., with nine deaths and 31 cases in King County alone.

China Deaths Slow (8:33 a.m. HK)

China on Wednesday reported an additional 31 coronavirus deaths by March 4, bringing the total to 3,012, with all of the newest fatalities coming from Hubei province, the original source of the outbreak. The country also reported an additional 139 confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 80,409. Discharged patients climbed by 2,189 to 52045.

While doubts remain over whether the Chinese statistics show the full picture, the surging number of recovering patients has spurred optimism. Sixty-two percent of those who’ve been officially diagnosed with the disease are now better and out of hospital, according to the data from the National Health Commission on Wednesday.

California Governor Declares Emergency (8:09 a.m HK)