CDC expands wastewater surveillance to battle future COVID outbreaks
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have plunged in recent days, but COVID-19-related deaths are up more than 94% in the last two weeks.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have plunged in recent days, but COVID-19-related deaths are up more than 94% in the last two weeks.
China advanced to the final after Team USA was disqualified.
Less than a week after Australian skier Brittany George was reported missing, the 24-year-old athlete was recently found deceased in a Brisbane neighborhood of Queensland, Australia.
If there are two things Sofia Vergara can do, it’s one, make us pee ourselves laughing, and two, make our jaws drop from how gorgeous she’s always looked. On Feb 4, Vergara posted another long-awaited set of throwback, bikini photos from her early modeling days with the caption, “#tbt Miami.” You can see the photos […]
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin urged the former vice president to "wake up" when it comes to the former president.
Netflix's latest crime drama, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, has prompted warnings from fans about one particular scene.
When Prince Charles and Camilla married in 2005, Clarence House said Camilla's title would be "Princess Consort" when Charles became king.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved their family to California in 2020 — and in a new appearance, he shared a glimpse at their busy mornings
The NASCAR Next Gen cars make their debut Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The day's schedule includes practice and qualifying.
Prince Eric could split me in half. IN 👏 HALF!!! 👏View Entire Post ›
The 46-year-old discussed his passion for food and wine with Ruthie Rogers on iHeart's "River Cafe Table 4" podcast.
Televising the Winter Olympics will be a momentous challenge, Bob Costas says, due to political tensions, COVID restrictions and other obstacles.
Chase Elliott was fastest in the opening practice session of the Clash at the Coliseum, the first time the NASCAR event is bring held in Los Angeles.
Good point -- how are fans supposed to get to a game that costs $6,000+ a ticket?
Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is as cool as her late papa. This time around, she decided to wow fans with a surprise, laid-back bikini selfie. On Feb 3, Meadow posted a laid-back mirror selfie, sporting a white bikini that showed off her toned frame to her Instagram. She posted it with the simple caption, “lalalala.” […]
The newspaper's editorial board burst the bubble on the Missouri GOP senator's presidential aspirations, slamming him as "grossly unfit" for office.
Every. Single. Day.
Who's wrong here?View Entire Post ›
The neighbors are furious over this debacle.
Donald Trump’s White House press secretary confessed to “heating up some crow for breakfast” after a post aged very, very badly.
Trump accused Pence of being an "automatic conveyor belt" for "Old Crow Mitch McConnell" to get Joe Biden elected.