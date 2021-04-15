Halt on J&J COVID-19 vaccine will continue in US until more data on rare blood clotting disorder is available

Elizabeth Weise and Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
·6 min read

A pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should continue until more is known about a rare vaccine side effect, a federal advisory committee decided Wednesday.

The committee will meet again in a week to 10 days to evaluate more data that is expected to become available.

Six women in recent weeks, as well as one man in an earlier clinical trial, developed a rare combination of blood clots and low platelet counts within two weeks of receiving the J&J vaccine. An eighth case with similar symptoms is under investigation.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met Wednesday to discuss the cases. It can only make recommendations and does not regulate drugs, but its advice is generally considered a gold standard by the agencies, and by other nations.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC recommended a pause in administering the vaccine after reports of blood clots in a small number of people who received it.

The extremely rare blood clots have been reported in seven of the 7.2 million Americans who have gotten the J&J vaccine. The recent six cases were reported in women ages 18 to 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. One woman died and three remained hospitalized.

The side effect is not seen with the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which are much more widely available in the United States.

The J&J cases were reported to the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System known as VAERS, which the CDC and FDA co-manage. It serves as an early warning system to monitor the safety of vaccines.

Committee members said the system worked well, quickly identifying evidence of the very rare complications within a month of the vaccine being authorized.

Blood clots and COVID-19 vaccines: How scientists are starting to unravel the rare side effect of the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines

One of the reasons for the pause was to alert health care professionals to the possibility of the rare blood clotting problems so they can be properly treated and reported to CDC.

There was some concern the pause might harm those most in need of the vaccine as J&J only requires one shot and is easier to store and transport than the other two authorized vaccines.

“Any extension of the pause will invariably result in the fact that the most vulnerable individuals in the United States who are prime candidates for the Janssen-Johnson & Johnson vaccine will remain vulnerable," said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and director of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. "The most at risk will remain at risk, and those who would benefit immediately from vaccination who will remain unvaccinated for an unknown period of time.”

Sharis Carr, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale, Mississippi, holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Committee members noted, however, that continuing the pause would not significantly affect the ability to vaccinate most Americans. The one-dose J&J vaccine so far makes up less than 5% of shots administered in the United States. The two other vaccines, by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, are more widely available and have not seen such adverse events.

Roughly half of J&J vaccine recipients have not yet passed the two-week mark after their shot. That means if the side effect is more widespread, more cases may become apparent in the next two weeks.

The experts emphasized the side effect seen was specific and exceedingly rare. It involved a combination of blood clots, often in the brain, with a low platelet count. All who were tested also had an unusual antibody to platelets in their blood.

Experts: 'Don't panic' over Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause. Chances of blood clot is less than 1 in a million.

The rare condition is believed to be similar to one seen in recipients of a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, which is not available in the U.S., but has been widely used in the U.K. and European Union.

That vaccine was associated with 86 cases of blood clots plus low platelet counts in the European Union, leading to 18 deaths, and 79 cases in the United Kingdom leading to 19 deaths. Most of those who developed the condition were female under age 60.

The demographics in the U.S. have been similar with the J&J vaccine. Of the recent cases, all were in adult women under age 50 who received the vaccine one to two weeks before their symptoms began.

Five of the six women first reported headaches, with the sixth reporting back pain and bruising. All six developed blood clots called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, which prevent blood from leaving the brain. Three also developed blood clots elsewhere and four suffered brain bleeds.

A 25-year-old man who participated in the J&J clinical trial had similar symptoms of clots and low blood platelet levels, and later tested positive for the same antibody. At the time, it was not clear whether his condition was connected to vaccination.

The same antibody has been seen in at least 11 of the people who developed adverse reactions after receiving the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, according to a recent scientific study.

The presence of the antibody suggests the person will react badly to the blood-thinner heparin, which at least four of the six women received before their condition was recognized. It is not clear whether the woman who died was treated with heparin, according to J&J. Tests for the antibody exist but are not widely available.

Four of the women remain hospitalized while one woman and the man recovered. Little is known so far about the eighth suspected case, a 28-year-old woman with similar symptoms.

Your questions, answered: What do I do if I've gotten the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot?

Members of the CDC committee said Wednesday they weren't comfortable voting on the J&J vaccine until more can be learned about the condition and who is most likely to be affected.

It's possible the committee could recommend limiting use of the vaccine to people over 50 or 60, who seem to be unlikely to develop the condition. Several European countries have done this with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

But it's not yet clear whether older people also are susceptible and just haven't been identified because they are more likely to get blood clots.

Dr. Beth Bell, a committee member and public health expert at the University of Washington, said she couldn't vote based on so little information, and so soon after the cases came to light.

"We've been looking at this issue for two days or less," she said. "I just don't feel we have enough information to make an evidence-based decision."

Dr. Sandra Freyhofer, representing the American Medical Association at the meeting, said the quick but thorough government response increased her confidence in vaccine safety.

She told the group she supported the idea of continuing a pause in J&J vaccinations, "so we can figure out if this is a needle in a haystack or the tip of the iceberg."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CDC committee: US halt of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine to continue

  • Warning Signs You Have a COVID Vaccine Blood Clot, Says Dr. Fauci

    Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have agreed that the Johnson&Johnson vaccine may provoke cerebral venous sinus thrombosis—a rare blood clotting condition that can be deadly. According to a statement released on Tuesday there have been a total of six cases (out of nearly 7 million), occurring among women between the ages of 18 and 48, with symptoms arising 6 to 13 days after vaccination. Later in the day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases also addressed the issue, revealing there are a few symptoms to look out for. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 You Might Have a Headache The first symptom Dr. Fauci mentioned to look out for is a headache. "The manifestations of this are that headache is the very common component of it because the sinus thrombosis that they have is the draining of the blood in the brain. And it will cause enough symptomatology to make you notice it." According to the Michigan Comprehensive Stroke Center the most common symptom of Sinus Vein Thrombosis is a really severe headache, "often the worst headache that a patient has ever had," they describe. "It can be of sudden onset, develop over a few hours, or develop over a few days." 2 You Might Have Shortness of Breath The next symptom Fauci mentioned is shortness of breath—one that many who battled COVID-19 are all too familiar with. 3 You Might Have Chest Discomfort Discomfort in the chest (or abdominal pain, as mentioned by the FDA) is one of the other main symptoms. 4 You Might Have Neurological Syndrome "Do you have anything that resembles neurological syndrome?" Dr. Fauci continued on his list of things to look out for. This could include any unusual neuro symptoms. 5 You Might Have a Seizure The final and most "serious" symptom, per Dr. Fauci is a seizure.RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers 6 Call Your Doctor If You Aren't Feeling Well Dr. Fauci did note that if you did get the shot, try not to stress out just yet. "It's less than one in a million," he said about the chances of developing the condition. "However, having said that, pay attention." In general, the best thing to do is to "just watch out for not feeling very well," says Dr. Fauci. 7 Keep Protecting Yourself and Others During the Pandemic Whether you are vaccinated or not, keep following Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns Never Do This After Your COVID Vaccine

    Just because you are vaccinated, it doesn't mean that life can return to pre-pandemic normal, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Over the last week, the nation's leading infectious disease expert has discussed at lengths the things you shouldn't do after being vaccinated. Read on to find out what you should never do after your COVID vaccine per Dr. Fauci—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Don't Assume You Are Fully Immune During the April 12 White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing, Dr. Fauci presented evidence that the majority of vaccines—including COVID—do not offer 100 percent protection against the virus. "If you look at the vaccine group — at the number of breakthroughs over the number of vaccinations — and you see — or the number of breakthroughs, number of infections in the number of people — there are always breakthroughs regardless of what the efficacy of the vaccine is," he said. 2 Don't Assume That You Can't Spread the Virus During an appearance on This Week with George Stephanopoulos Dr. Fauci explained that post-vaccination, you may not know you have COVID because you are asymptomatic, but still spread it to others. "You should still be careful," said Fauci, "you could conceivably have—because the end point of the vaccine efficacy trial is preventing symptomatic disease, which means that potentially theoretically, and maybe in reality, you're going to have infection that you don't get any clinical manifestation. So you could be protected from disease and still have virus. If that's the case, then that's the reason why you hear us all, all the public health officials, saying to wear a mask. And the reason is essentially to protect other people. You may inadvertently infect someone else, even though you are protected." 3 Don't Leave Your Mask at Home During the same briefing, Fauci emphasized that while you don't have to wear a mask at home when you are around vaccinated family members, you need to put one on in public. "When you are in the home — you are vaccinated people — or you have a child, and a grandmother, grandfather, whoever it is — as long as they're in good shape, you don't have to wear a mask. But once you go out into that big bad world out there, where there are a lot of infections going on — 80,000 new infections in one day — that there is an issue there that you've got to be careful with," he said. 4 Don't Spend Time in Public Places Where People Aren't Masked Up In an interview with Insider he revealed that despite being vaccinated, you still won't find him at places like movie theaters or indoor sporting events unless masks are mandated. "I don't think I would—even if I'm vaccinated—go into an indoor, crowded place where people are not wearing masks," Fauci said 5 Don't Travel He also revealed to Insider that travel isn't on his agenda anytime soon. "I don't really see myself going on any fun trips for a while," he said. In fact, other than spending some time in private settings with some of his vaccinated friends, his life isn't changing much since before he and his wife were vaccinated. "If we could just hold on for a while," Fauci said, "we'll reach a point where the protection of the general community by the vaccine would really make it very unlikely that we're going to have another surge."RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 6 Keep Protecting Yourself and Others So follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-EXPLAINER-How worried should we be about blood clots linked to AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines?

    U.S. regulators have recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine as they investigate rare blood clotting in six women, including one who died. J&J also said it was delaying the rollout of its vaccine in Europe. The move comes after Europe's drug regulator said it had found a possible link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in some adults who had received the shot.

  • The J&J Vaccine Victims All Had This in Common

    The pausing of the Johnson&Johnson COVID vaccine due to blood clot risks raises a lot of questions, some of which will be studied starting today by the CDC, and one big one is, "Could it happen to me?" Dr. Anthony Fauci says the threat of a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis—a rare blood clotting condition that can be deadly—from the J&J vaccine is extremely rare, "less than one in a million." Only six people out of nearly 7 million who got the show were affected. Still, no one wants to be those six people. Read on to see what they had in common, being aware that it's far too early to draw any conclusions yet—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 The Six People Affected Were Women Aged 18 to 48 The women—yes, all six were women—were all within a certain age range. "The CDC and the FDA are reviewing data involving six reports of a rare type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis or CBST in combination with low levels of platelets in the blood called thrombocytopenia in women ages 18 to 48, who presented with symptoms between six and 13 days after receiving the Johnson and Johnson or Janssen COVID-19 vaccine," said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D. is the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the Food and Drug Administration. "One case was fatal, and one patient is in critical condition." Keep reading to see what the symptoms are, to make sure you don't have any. 2 Dr. Fauci Says If You Got the J&J Vaccine Recently, Watch Out For These Symptoms "People who just got the Johnson&Johnson vaccine are worried," asked CBS News. "What should they look out for?" "Well, it depends on when they got it," answered Dr. Fauci. "It appears that this adverse event occurs between six days and 13 days. So if you've had it a month or two ago, I think you really don't need to worry about anything. If you are in the time frame of within a week or two of having gotten vaccinated, remember one thing: This is a very rare event. It's less than one in a million. Having said that, you still wanna be alert to some symptoms, such as severe headache, some difficulty in movement, or some chest discomfort and difficulty breathing." Next, find out why it might affect women more. 3 Dr. Fauci Said it Might Be Hormonal The women were of child-bearing age—might their reaction be hormonal? "Absolutely and that's one of the things that we wanna investigate," Fauci told CBS News. "There have been similar types of phenomena that have occurred during pregnancy. Clotting abnormalities are known in women who take birth control pills, so certainly there could be a hormonal aspect to this." 4 Dr. Fauci Said He Didn't Know if Hormonal Pills Played a Factor Did the women all take hormonal pills? "We don't know that. And that's one of the questions that's gonna be asked about these people, was there a commonality of people on birth control pills? We don't know the answer to that right now."RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 5 Dr. Fauci Worries This Will Cause Vaccine Hesitancy "Well, certainly that is a concern," he told CBS News. "The question that is often asked, does this have anything to do with the other vaccines, the mRNAs, from Moderna and from Pfizer? You know, absolutely not. Because you look at it, 121 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Only 6.85 million of those were J&J. The rest were Moderna and Pfizer, and there's no negative or adverse or red flag signal coming from any of those vaccines, which is very good news. In other words, they are very safe." With that in mind, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • The pause on J&J's COVID-19 vaccine will continue for now as CDC advisors gather more information on rare blood clots

    A CDC immunization committee declined to vote Wednesday on whether J&J's COVID-19 vaccine should be put back into use and asked for more data.

  • I got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, now what?

    Doctors are stressing the chance of getting blood clots from the J&J vaccine appears to be very rare.

  • The AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines share the same technology. It could explain why both have possible links to rare blood clots.

    The AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots are both viral vector vaccines. Both have been linked to cases of rare blood clots in the brain.

  • Adults vaccinated for COVID can gather safely, but can kids join in? What experts say

    It will likely be several months before kids under 16 will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

