CDC extends Trump-era policy that allows migrants to be expelled over COVID concerns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration extended a Trump-era policy Monday that allows migrants to be expelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in holding facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that Title 42 "shall remain in effect until the CDC Director determines that the danger of further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States from covered noncitizens has ceased to be a serious danger to the public health, and the Order is no longer necessary to protect the public health."

Title 42 allows Customs and Border Protection officials to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in holding facilities. Children and some families are exempt from the policy.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that "Title 42 is not an immigration authority, but a public health authority, and its continued use is dictated by CDC and governed by the CDC's analysis of public health factors."

The policy was first issued last year by the CDC under the Trump administration. President Joe Biden has gotten backlash from immigrant activists and some lawmakers for keeping the policy in place.

More: ACLU, immigrant rights groups resume lawsuit to end border policy allowing expulsion of migrants

Earlier Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union and other immigrant rights organizations resumed a lawsuit challenging Title 42. The lawsuit came after months of negotiations to end the policy “reached an impasse,” according to the lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court in Washington.

Hours before the CDC's announcement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden views Title 42 as a public health measure.

"The CDC is going to continue to provide guidance on how long it needs to be in place," she said at a press briefing. "We have not given a timeline of when ... they will lift Title 42, but we will look for them to provide us that guidance."

More: Immigrant groups fault Biden for slow-walking reversal of Trump's border policies

As record levels of migrant children, families and adults continue to come to the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration has used Title 42 to turn away the majority of migrants. In June, border agents encountered a yearly high of migrants at 188,829.

Although some families cannot be expelled under Title 42, the Department of Homeland Security last week reinstated a policy that allows immigration authorities to remove migrant families without a hearing. The families who have gone through the expedited removal process could not be expelled under Title 42 but “do not have a legal basis to stay in the United States.” The first flights deporting those families began Friday.

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CDC extends Trump's Title 42 allowing migrant expulsion over COVID

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden turns on the Democratic Party fundraising machine for 2022

    President Joe Biden's dive into the pool of high-dollar fundraisers this summer comes with an appeal to party unity and the promise of nailing big-ticket Democratic priorities — if donors give.

  • White House calls on states to prevent evictions

    The White House is pressing state and local governments to swiftly adopt policies to protect renters after an eviction moratorium expired over the weekend, potentially pushing millions of Americans out of their homes. In a statement on Monday, the White House emphasized that the federal government has provided $46.5 billion to keep renters in their homes. The focus on states comes as President Joe Biden faces stinging criticism, including from some in his own party, that he was was slow to address the end of the moratorium.

  • Democrats Take a Vacation as Millions of Americans Face Eviction

    Joshua Roberts/Getty ImagesNothing unites Congress like the arrival of August, when Democrats and Republicans collectively curse Washington’s sweltering summer heat and decamp the city for a monthlong vacation. This year lawmakers will frolic on the beach while millions of Americans face imminent eviction after the federal government’s national eviction moratorium expired last weekend.Not all Democrats are so sanguine about the possibility of making as many 3.6 million people homeless over the n

  • Biden urges landlords to pause evictions as White House scrambles for solutions to extend moratorium

    The White House has said only Congress, not the White House, can extend the evictions freeze after a recent Supreme Court ruling.

  • U.S. extends border policy allowing officials to expel migrants

    U.S. extends border policy allowing officials to expel migrants

  • Florida university spends $16 million to forgive student debt

    Florida A&M University provided its student body with more than $16 million in debt relief during the 2020-2021 school year, the school's president revealed on Saturday.

  • New York City to become first major US city to require vaccination proof for indoor activities: Live COVID-19 updates

    New York City will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for people to enter indoor restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues. Latest COVID news.

  • Watch for a sell-off in August, historically an ugly month for investors

    August is not friendly to investors, according to history.Why it matters: Despite its modest decline on Friday, the stock market continues to trade near all-time highs. In fact, the S&P 500 has booked gains for six consecutive months.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut some experts warn that the market is overdue for a considerable sell-off, especially considering the near-term risks.By the numbers: Since 2010, the S&P 500 has f

  • Biden Admin Renews Title 42 Expulsions for Migrants

    The Biden administration has extended the Title 42 policy that allows border agents to expel migrants and asylum-seekers without a court hearing over concerns of coronavirus spread.

  • US Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel ‘over swimming’ after record Games – ‘You can’t sleep right’

    The 24-year-old American swimmer who tied a record with five gold medals at a single Olympics needs a break. Caeleb Dressel, a Florida native, won gold in all five races he competed in: the 100-meter butterfly, the 100-meter freestyle, the 4x100-meter freestyle relay, the 4x100-meter medley relay and the 50-meter freestyle. That puts him in elite company with just Mark Spitz, Kirstin Otto, ...

  • Citizen crime app releases Protect, an on-demand subscription security feature

    Citizen, the crime and neighborhood watch app, launches Protect, a subscription-based feature where users can contact live virtual agents for help.

  • Google will stop letting you sign in on devices running Android 2.3.7 or lower next month

    Sooner or later, all of your electronics will become obsolete. To that point, Google announced last week that any devices running Android 2.3.7 or lower will no longer allow users to sign in starting on September 27th, 2021. When you attempt to sign in to Google on a device running Gingerbread after September 27th, you … The post Google will stop letting you sign in on devices running Android 2.3.7 or lower next month appeared first on BGR.

  • Taliban take much of provincial capital in south Afghanistan

    The Taliban pressed ahead with their advances in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday, capturing nine out of 10 districts of the Helmand provincial capital, residents and officials said. Afghan government forces launched airstrikes, backed by the U.S., in a desperate effort to defend the city of Lashkar Gah. The fall of Lashkar Gah would be a major turning point in the offensive the Taliban have waged over the past months as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country.

  • The year UK showed the world it is much more than a ‘basketball school’

    Olympics success by current and ex-Cats helping Kentucky demonstrate its excellence is not limited to hoops.

  • 'Bachelorette' recap: Katie threatens to leave after 1 relationship unravels

    Monday's episode of "The Bachelorette" opened with Katie about to meet the families of her three remaining suitors, but her attempts at being honest and straightforward backfire when one of them is pushed to his breaking point. Once again, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the men from showing Katie their actual hometowns, but each did his best to recreate some of the local flavor within the confines of New Mexico's Tanaya Resort & Spa. First up was Blake, who, once a bartender in his hometown of Ontario, Canada, took Katie to a mock bar where they drank maple syrup shots and tossed darts at a board covered in balloons -- each one containing dares and questions they must answer in an effort to learn a little more about each other.

  • DeSantis challenger Fried: Florida governor has handcuffed local authorities in COVID fight

    As New York's governor urges businesses to turn away unvaccinated customers, Florida’s governor is barring schools from mandating that children wear masks. This comes as the Sunshine State is grappling with a surge in cases and hospitalized COVID patients. Nikki Fried, Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and who is running against incumbent Ron DeSantis for governor, joins The ReidOut to discuss.

  • Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' TV series finally has a premiere date ... in 2022

    Amazon's one "Lord of the Rings" series to rule them all finally has a premiere date and a first look image.

  • These Stunning Pictures Capture One Indigenous Group’s Fight For Their Land

    "These communities are not only persecuted for opposing these mining projects, they also demonstrate another way of relating to nature."View Entire Post ›

  • Does Odell Beckham Jr. decide the Browns ceiling in 2021?

    Cleveland's chances rely on a lot of players and good coaching but is OBJ's return to form the key to their Super Bowl aspirations?

  • Children stopped at border likely hit record-high in July

    The number of children traveling alone who were picked up at the Mexican border by U.S. immigration authorities likely hit an all-time high in July, and the number of people who came in families likely reached its second-highest total on record, a U.S. official said Monday, citing preliminary government figures. The number of people encountered in families during July is expected at about 80,000, Shahoulian said. The activity was overwhelmingly concentrated in the Border Patrol's Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley sectors in south Texas, accounting for more than seven of 10 people who came in families.